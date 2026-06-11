3-star 2028 DL Tory Clark on CU's involvement in recruitment

Colorado has continued its pursuit of 2028 Woodward Academy (Ga.) defensive lineman Tory Clark, recently hosting him on campus on May 29.

The 3-star prospect was offered on May 1 by CU assistant Josh Niblett. While the 6-foot-4, 275-pound recruit only saw nine games in his first two seasons of high school football, Niblett was impressed by his spring practices.

“He visited my school, Woodward Academy, and watched our practice. He offered me,” Clark told BuffStampede. “Given my age (and) class, there has not been a lot of contact. (But) I heard so much about Colorado that I wanted to see the Colorado program firsthand. Coaches told me I have a good frame, good size and I move really well for my size.”

Clark has a prior connection to CU. His older brother, Jeffery Clark, played with former CU EDGE BJ Green II at McEachern High (Ga.). While the older Clark spent his time at Georgia Southern while Green was at Arizona State, then competed against one another in the Big 12 in 2024 (with Clark transferring to ASU), their connection has allowed the younger Clark to ask Green plenty of questions about the Black-and-Gold.

Read more about his connection to Green here: https://www.on3.com/sites/buff-stampede/news/4-star-2028-atlanta-dl-has-family-ties-with-former-buff-b-j-green-ii

Naturally, when Clark saw Boulder for himself in late May, he enjoyed it.

“Colorado visit was good,” Clark said. “It felt like a family environment, coaches were open, honest and there is a strong commitment to winning.”

Still, the highly sought-after Clark is nearing 30 offers and is venturing across the nation to see interested programs.

Along with Colorado, Clark has visited LSU, Kansas State, Arizona State, Oregon and Washington in recent weeks. And he plans to visit Georgia Tech, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina in June.

“(I’m) trying to visit now so I can get a better feel for programs,” Clark said. “Coaches and staff being transparent and open is really important. Winning culture is important. I want to win. I’m used to being on programs that win; it makes everything else easier. And I want to be developed and play.”

As his recruitment unfolds, however, the 2028 prospect will continue preparing for his junior season. He used to wrestle and play basketball, but has decided to focus solely on the gridiron.

Clark also posted a 3.8 GPA as a sophomore, and has been recognized several times by his school for his high character in recent years.