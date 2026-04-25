2028 Texas LB Reagan Smith looking to set up Colorado visit after receiving offer

Reagan Smith has been drawing early recruiting interest from programs in the Big 12, SEC, ACC, and other conferences, since a standout sophomore season at Pflugerville (Texas) Weiss. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound athlete racked up 70 tackles, 10 for a loss, four sacks, 15 quarterback hurries and had four fumble involvements.

Colorado is the latest Power 4 program to step up with an offer.

“It was big for me! I really like Deion Sanders,” the 2028 recruit told BuffStampede.com. “He seems like a great person and an amazing mentor. One of my good friends, Jason Stokes, plays for Colorado, so I was excited to call him right after I got the offer.”

“I’ve always thought highly of Colorado so I’m pretty excited about this opportunity,” he added. “They’re very intentional with everything they do. They pay attention to details and play with a high level of aggression. That really stands out to me!”

Duke, Houston, North Texas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Purdue, TCU, Texas State, Tulsa and UTSA are other programs that have extended an offer early.

“Getting the offer from the Oklahoma Sooners was an exciting moment for my family and I,” Reagan Smith said. “But I’m still early in the recruiting process, so I’m keeping my options open.

“There are a lot of great programs out there, and I’m just starting to build relationships and learn more about what each program has to offer.”

Smith plans to visit both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in the coming months, and he is also scheduled to stop by Ohio State in mid-June.

“I’m really looking forward to getting out to Colorado soon and seeing the culture they are building in person,” he said.

Smith is most likely to factor in as a linebacker at the next level.

“I pride myself on being relentless,” he said. “No matter the situation, I’m always going to give maximum effort and compete at the highest level.”