Adam Munsterteiger's BuffStampede Radio Live: 3-star JUCO DL commits to CU, several 2027 commits

BuffStampede.com football analyst William Gardner and reporter Leopoldo Rivera IV go live to share their thoughts on Monterey Peninsula College (Calif.) transfer DL Malachi Brown, and six 2027 commits with On3 | Rivals. Gardner and Rivera will review each prospect’s film, then take call-ins later in the show. Produced by Oliver Hayes.

To call in, please DM @ocuhayes on Twitter/X/BlueSky, or @oliverhayes.on3 on Instagram to be screened for the link. (Camera or no camera)

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