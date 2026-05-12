BuffStampede Radio Special: Voice of the Buffs Mark Johnson on his journey calling CU games

BuffStampede.com publisher Adam Munsterteiger caught up with the Voice of the Buffs Mark Johnson, who has been calling play-by-play for Colorado Buffaloes football and men’s basketball games for 22 years. Johnson touches on everything from his beginnings in broadcasting, his experience around the Carmelo Anthony‘s championship Syracuse squad in 2003, and they also spend time discussing Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders and his two new coordinators.