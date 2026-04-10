Colorado's home game vs. Houston moved to Friday, Homecoming weekend moved

Colorado football now has a Thursday night game and a Friday night contest on the schedule for this coming season. Nearly two months after announcing the Buffaloes would kick off the season at Georgia Tech on Thursday, Sept. 2, the Big 12 announced CU will host Houston in Boulder on Friday, Nov. 13. Both games were moved to accommodate a national television slot late in the week.

As a result of the conference’s decision to move Colorado’s game against the Cougars to Friday night, Homecoming Weekend will be moved to the first weekend of October, when the Buffaloes host Texas Tech.

“Homecoming festivities will be a part of CU Boulder’s 150th Anniversary Celebration with activities running from Sept. 30 through Oct. 3,” Steve Hurlbert of CU Athletics wrote.

“Events include a culture crawl, live performances at Norlin Quad, Buffs on Tap at Koenig Alumni Center, Pearl Street Stampede and pep rally, and a 150th Tailgate Celebration,” he added. “All culminating in the game against the Red Raiders on Saturday, Oct. 3, which is one of the most anticipated games on the Big 12 schedule this season.”

Football two-game mini plans, excluding Family Weekend on Oct. 17, will be available for purchase beginning on April 14 and single game tickets will be available on May 5.

No kickoff times for Colorado’s 2026 football season have been announced yet.

UPDATED COLORADO BUFFALOES 2026 SCHEDULE

Sept. 3 at Georgia Tech on ESPN

Sept. 12 vs. Weber State

Sept. 19 at Northwestern

Sept. 26 at Baylor

Oct. 3 vs. Texas Tech (Homecoming at CU)

BYE

Oct. 17 vs. Utah (Family Weekend at CU)

Oct. 24 at Oklahoma State

Oct. 31 vs. Kansas State

Nov. 7 at Arizona State

Nov. 13 vs. Houston

Nov. 21 at Cincinnati

Nov. 28 vs. Central Florida