Adam Munsterteiger's BuffStampede Radio Live: Breaking down Colorado's five newest 2027 commits

GOING LIVE on June 10, 2026 @ 11 a.m. MT

BuffStampede.com football analyst William Gardner and reporter Leopoldo Rivera IV go live to break down the film of five recent 2027 Colorado commits and preview the upcoming weekend of visitors with On3 | Rivals. Gardner and Rivera will review the commits’ film, preview the weekend, then take call-ins later in the show. Produced by Oliver Hayes.

To call in, please DM @ocuhayes on Twitter/X/BlueSky, or @oliverhayes.on3 on Instagram to be screened for the link. (Camera or no camera)

Donate to Adam’s family here: https://lnk.bio/cheesecatfamily