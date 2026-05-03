Forever Buff headed back to home country as 27th overall pick in 2026 CFL Draft

Originally from Saint-Bruno, Quebec, Tristan Marois ventured down to the United States prior to his junior season of high school and enrolled at Clearwater Academy International in Florida to gain exposure as a football player. Now, eight years later, a return to Canada is allowing Marois to extend his football career.

Marois was recently selected 27th overall, in the third-round, of the 2026 Canadian Football League Draft. He was picked by the Calgary Stampeders, rejoining him with fellow forever Buff Mark Vassett, who was voted to the 2025 All-CFL Team. Vassett led the league with a 41.7 yard net punting average, a new single-season CFL record.

“We all of course dream of playing in the NFL, but I am more than happy playing in the CFL; especially being a Canadian national,” Marois said earlier this spring.

Tristan Marois credits his Saturday performance at the CFL National Combine in late March for boosting his stock in the eyes of the CFL general managers and head coaches. He conducted interviews with much of the league’s teams.’

“I absolutely have an underdog mentality,” he said. “At the same time, I hold myself up to everyone else. I can compete against anyone.”

After playing two seasons of varsity and helping Clearwater Academy to an overall record of 16-4, Marois signed with Robert Morris, where he played in 13 games over two seasons competing at the Northeast Conference in the FCS ranks. He was on the field for 496 defensive snaps and 55 special teams plays as a true freshman and sophomore.

In the winter of 2023, Marois transferred to Colorado as a walk-on addition with three to play two. He saw game action in 22 games with the Buffaloes and played a total of 43 defensive snaps and 233 special teams plays.

“All the (CFL) teams that interviewed me, asked me why I transferred from Robert Morris, where I was on scholarship and starting, to come to Colorado,” Marois said. “My first answer was, ‘I want to compete against the best.’

“The second answer was, ‘Having better resources.’ So, in terms of gaining weight, having access to a cafeteria, that was something used by me while I was here. I feel I fit the eye-test more now.”

Most of his action with the Buffaloes came as a fifth-year senior. He believes he became a “more violent and more explosive” player under the direction of Colorado’s player development the last three years.

In addition to Vassett, forever Buff Kabion Ento has carved out an impressive career in the Canadian Football League the Montreal Alouettes. Ento was awarded the Defensive Player of th Year en route to his team’s win in the 110th Grey Cup in 2023.

Former Buff defensive lineman Mustafa Johnson has been with the Alouettes since 2022. He was a CFL East All-Star in 2023 and has racked up a total of 105 tackles and 17 sacks over 48 games of action in their organization. Johnson is signed on with Montreal through the 2026 season.