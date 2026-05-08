2028 Utah lineman was in celebration mode after receiving offer from Buffs

Jackson Chadwick’s recruiting process started in earnest on Tuesday when Colorado became the first college to offer him a scholarship. The 2028 offensive line recruit from American Fork (Utah) High added an offer from Northern Arizona the next day, and there is little doubt his stock will continue to rise going forward.

“I was at track practice when I got on the call with Colorado,” Chadwick told BuffStampede.com. “After I got the offer, I hung up the phone, sprinted to my car and was jumping with excitement. I’m pretty sure I set a new personal vertical record right there in the parking lot.

“I already knew Colorado was a program I believe in. I believe in what they are building. So knowing they believe in me meant everything.”

Jackson Chadwick received his Buffaloes offer via director of player personnel Darrius Darden-Box, who was promoted from within after serving as Colorado’s director of recruiting the prior three years.

“Yeah, Coach Box was the one who called and it meant a lot coming from him,” Chadwick said. “He was straightforward and positive, no fluff. He made it clear they see real potential in me and that was huge.

“CU is a program that demands respect, and they earn it through hard work and personal accountability. That culture (Deion) ‘Coach Prime’ Sanders has built is exactly the kind of environment I want to be in. It’s not just exciting to watch, it’s the kind of place that makes you better.”

He called early recruiting “a learning process.”

“You hear a lot about it but until you’re in it, you don’t really know,” Chadwick said. “I’ve just been trying to stay focused on getting better and let the process take care of itself.”

Chadwick has also been in contact with BYU, Stanford, Utah and Utah State.

“I’m planning to get out and visit some schools and compete at camps this summer,” he said. “I want to see these programs in person and keep putting my film in front of coaches. It’s an exciting time and I’m just trying to be smart about it and enjoy the process.”

Despite being 6-foot-6, 310-pounds, Chadwick is currently listed as an interior offensive line prospect at On3 | Rivals. What does he pride himself on most as a player?

“My footwork,” Chadwick said. “Everything starts with your feet. If you base is right, you can handle any defensive lineman no matter how fast or strong they are. That’s something I work on every single day.”

Chadwick maintains a 4.0 grade point average in the classroom.