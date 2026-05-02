Grandson of forever Buff RB reacts to adding early offer from Colorado

Japhya Rouson is a hot running back prospect on the East Coast, despite the fact he still has two more years of high school upcoming. The 5-foot-11, 210-pounder from Washington D.C. has attracted an offer from Colorado, which he has strong ties to.

“I was excited and grateful to receive an offer from Colorado,” Rouson said. “It’s always a blessing to have the opportunity to play at the next level, and it shows that the work I’m putting in is paying off.

“My early impressions of Colorado are very positive. My grandfather Lee Rouson played running back for the Buffs and he went on the play for the Giants. The energy around the Colorado program stands out, and I can see they’re building something strong. The coaching staff seems focused on development and competition, which is important to me.”

His grandfather Cecil Lee Rouson is the 14th all-time leading rusher at Colorado. He compiled 2,296 yards as a four-year starter in Boulder. The elder Rouson earned Freshman All-Big Eight honors in 1981. After getting selected with the 213th overall pick in the 1985 NFL Draft, he went on to win two Super Bowls (XXI, XXV) with the New York Giants.

His father Jas Lee Rouson also signed with the Buffaloes out of high school in 2007 but he ended up at nearby Towson University instead.

Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, Penn State, Syracuse, Toledo, UConn and Virginia Tech are the other colleges that have stepped up with an early offer to Japhya Rouson, a 2028 prospect.

“The recruiting process has been a great experience so far,” he said. “I’ve learned a lot about different programs and what they offer, and it’s helping me grow not just as a player but as a person.

“I’m currently working on setting up some visits for the late spring and summer. Nothing finalized yet, but I’m looking forward to getting on campuses and continuing to build relationships with coaching staffs.”

After rushing for 489 yards and four touchdowns in just three games of varsity action as a freshman in 2024, Rouson earned a bigger role at Georgetown Prep. He averaged 9.5 yards per carry for 1,500 yards and 19 scores as a sophomore, earning him first-team all-Prep honors.

“I take the most pride in my work ethic and consistency through my everyday training and lifting,” Rouson said. “I feel like I bring a combination of power, vision, and explosiveness to the field.

“But what separates me is my ability to stay disciplined, finish runs, and impact the game every play.”

Rouson plans to play his upcoming junior season at nearby St. John’s College in Washington D.C.