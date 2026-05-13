What does Utah DB Will Rasmussen hope to see when visiting Colorado this week?

Will Rasmussen will be in Boulder for the first time this coming weekend on an official visit with his mother, father and little brother. The three-star defensive back from Orem (Utah) High impressed the Colorado Buffaloes coaching staff at a camp this spring, prompting director of player personnel Darrius Darden-Box to reach out with an offer on May 6.

So far, Rasmussen has three official visits lined up, with Colorado for this coming weekend, Oregon State for May 28 and Utah for June 19.

“I am so excited,” Rasmussen said of hopping into official visit season. “I have been looking forward to this since I was a freshman. So, I can’t wait, this is so cool.”

Will Rasmussen has yet to make it to the other side of the Rocky Mountains to see Boulder yet. But he has been developing a strong relationship with the Buffs staff.

“Colorado is excited I am coming out. They like my film a lot,” Rasmussen said. “They think I can come in and compete early.

“Since I haven’t been up there yet, I am looking to see the culture and how they run things,” he added when asked what he hopes to see at CU this weekend. “I want to talk to the players and see their perspective. This is going to be all new to me once I get up there.”

Rasmussen said he has been keeping a close eye on the Colorado Buffaloes ever since Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders took over the herd in Dec. of 2022.

“I thought it was pretty sweet what he did with the Colorado program, especially being over here in Utah, nearby,” he said. “There are a lot of kids I know that have ended up at Colorado and they like it.”

What made Rasmussen want to line up an official visit with Oregon State and Utah?

“With the new coaching staff at Oregon State, I liked the energy,” he said. “I took an unofficial visit there for their spring game and they have a lot of young, energetic coaches. To have coaches that have been in your shoes not that long ago helps a lot.

“I have talked to Utah since I was a freshman. (Associate head coach, cornerbacks) coach (and special teams coordinator) Sharrieff Shah is great. He is one of the top DB coaches in college and Utah sends a lot of guys to the league. So if I went there, I feel like I could really get developed to my potential.”

Rasmussen has not trimmed his list to those three schools, though. He plans to line up a couple more official visits before all is said and done.

The 5-foot-10, 178-pound Rasmussen also plays basketball and runs track. On the gridiron, he lines up primarily at cornerback for Orem but has the versatility to play anywhere in the secondary.

“Some schools even like me on offense,” he said. “It is all around.”

Rasmussen has been credited with a total of 116 tackles, three stops for a loss, four interceptions, one interception and one caused fumble through 30 games of varsity action. Offensively, he has averaged 8.4 yards on 60 touches.

“I really pride myself on giving effort every play,” Rasmussen said. “At DB, it can be a game where a lot of action comes your way, or it could be a game where very little action comes your way. If you play with effort, a lot of hustle, you can put yourself in a position to at least make more plays and help the team.”