CU falls to No. 2 Arizona, Johnson sets freshman scoring record

Colorado (17-14, Big 12 7-11) head coach Tad Boyle rarely finds a silver lining. A loss is a loss.

And on Saturday night, the final regular season game of the year, the Buffaloes lost 89-79 to No. 2 Arizona (29-2, Big 12 16-2) in a late-night affair. They once led by 11 points with just over four minutes before halftime, but quickly squandered the advantage in the first half’s final minutes.

With the Arizona freshmen duo of Brayden Burries (31 points, seven assists) and Koa Peat (25 points, four assists) combining for 56 points and 21-of-31 shooting from the floor, the Wildcats dominated the second half as they made 70.4% of their shots. UA ultimately dished 22 assists to just nine turnovers, and won the rebound battle by five. It scored 56 points in the paint, good for 28 more than CU.

Still, Boyle has had crankier post-game pressers, even after wins.

“At least we know we can compete with the best team in this league,” Boyle said after the loss. “…No moral vitcotires, for sure, but I do think our guys can take some positive out of this that we can take to Kansas City with us.”

Sure, Colorado lost a game it led by double figures. The 9-0 run it allowed to end the opening 20 minutes was more than frustrating. Arizona’s stars went for big games.

Yet, the Buffs were in their second consecutive contest without sophomore forward Sebastian Rancik, who missed the game due to injury. Bangot Dak (eight points, five rebounds), who led the team in plus-minus at positive-15 in 19 minutes, dealt with foul trouble while trying to match Arizona’s physicality. And Elijah Malone (seven points, eight rebounds), CU’s lone senior on senior day, played a hard-fought, season-high 29 minutes. Boyle said the shoulder injury that Malone has been playing through this season will require surgery after the season.

Despite having to lean on Malone, the big man played with energy. Dak contributed in his few minutes, helping CU grab two more offensive boards. And while Barrington Hargress (13 points, three assists) was inefficient from the field despite canning eight free throws, freshman Isaiah Johnson (five assists) had a team-high 28 points, hitting four 3-pointers on his way to surpassing Alec Burks‘ CU freshman season scoring record. The Buffs had eight fewer assists, but matched Arizona’s nine turnovers.

“It means a lot,” Johnson said of breaking the record. “That’s not easy to come by, being able to break that record. I’m just thankful for my coaches, my teammates for being able to put me in that position.”

With CU’s great play, holding Arizona to 43.8% shooting and no 3s in the first half, it built an 11-point lead. The Buffs got to the line for 21 free throw attempts, making 20 of them. But, with Dak having to start the second on the bench due to three first-half fouls, Burries joined Peat with a big night, and Arizona pulled away.

Colorado tried pulling out a zone down the stretch, among other adjustments, but didn’t have enough juice beyond Johnson’s hot scoring and Dak’s thin, but productive minutes. The nail in the coffin was when Dak turned the ball over in transition amid a 4-0 run, leading to a Burries’ dunk that jumped Arizona’s lead to eight points with under four minutes to play.

“Knew it was going to be a tough game down here. Obviously, you guys know I have a lot of respect for Tad and their coaching staff and the program. They play spirited, and it was a great test for our guys,” Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said. “…I think it’s important for us to understand, as you head into the postseason that you know you’re going to have games like that where you’re playing against a team that’s playing their ass off and playing really good, and maybe your energy’s not quite where you want it to be, but you got to be able to dig deep and respond.”

Names and numbers

Starters:

CU: Barrington Hargress, Isaiah Johnson, Jalin Holland, Bangot Dak, Elijah Malone

UA: Jaden Bradley, Brayden Burries, Ivan Kharchenkov, Koa Peat, Motiejus Krivas

Head-to-head:

FG%: CU – 26-64 (40.6%))/UA – 33-59 (55.9%)

3PT%: CU – 7-22 (31.8%))/UA – 4-11 (36.4%)

FT%: CU – 20-21 (95.2%)/UA – 19-26 (73.1%)

Assists/Turnovers: CU – 14-9/UA – 22-9

Rebounds/Offensive: CU – 32-10/UA – 37-8

Steals/Blocks: CU – 8-2/UA – 8-4

Fouls: CU – 19UA – 16

Colorado:

F, Bangot Dak (19:28): 8 points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2-2 FT), 5 rebounds, 2 turnovers, 1 steal, +15

8 points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2-2 FT), 5 rebounds, 2 turnovers, 1 steal, +15 G, Isaiah Johnson (35:55): 28 points (7-14 FG, 4-6 3PT, 10-11 FT), 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 turnovers, -7

28 points (7-14 FG, 4-6 3PT, 10-11 FT), 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 turnovers, -7 C, Elijah Malone (29:27): 7 points (3-10 FG, 1-5 3PT), 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 turnover, 1 steal, +2

Arizona:

G, Brayden Burries (33:24): 31 points (9-16 FG, 2-5 3PT, 11-12 FT), 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 turnovers, 1 steal, +13

31 points (9-16 FG, 2-5 3PT, 11-12 FT), 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 turnovers, 1 steal, +13 F, Koa Peat (34:57): 19 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3PT, 8-8 FT), 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 turnover, 1 block, +17

19 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3PT, 8-8 FT), 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 turnover, 1 block, +17 F, Tobe Awaka (19:36): 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 FT), 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 turnover, +9

Half-by-half

1st half: CU, 38-26

After two Malone misses from deep, both teams got traded scores. Peat and Motiejus Krivas got going for Arizona, scoring inside, including an and-one Peat jam. On the other end, CU drew two quick fouls on Ivan Kharchenkov, sending him to the bench as Hargress hit two free throws. While Jalin Holland scored a putback layup, Johnson hit a fastbreak layup and 3-pointer to give the Buffs a 9-6 lead by the first media timeout.

“Got a little tired at times, and I thought if you could make a couple when we ran a couple plays for him start the game at senior night,” Boyle said. “He’s been shooting the ball well from 3 and in practice. So I wanted to let it fly, man, last home game, let’s try to have some fun. But if you could have made a few more, maybe we could have made it more of a game. But I am really proud of Elijah Malone, the way he’s handled himself this year in not the easiest of circumstances at times.”

After Hargress hit a 3-pointer out of the timeout, the energy of the packed crowd bled onto the floor as the teams traded dunks. Hargress packed an Anthony Dell’Orso layup attempt, leading to a Josiah Sanders‘ jam. Then Peat put an alley-oop dunk on Alon Michaeli‘s head. With Arizona’s freshman forward off to a hot start, scoring 19 points in the first half, he hit another jumper. But Michaeli hit a 3-pointer to answer right back, as CU shot 6-of-15 (40.0%) from beyond the arc in the opening 20 minutes, helping CU lead 17-14 with just under 12 minutes to play before halftime.

Despite giving up 24 points in the paint in the first, the Buffs stood tall, holding Arizona to 14-of-32 (43.8%) shooting from the field in the first; the Wildcats went 0-of-6 from the 3-point line. Meanwhile, while CU didn’t shoot much better, Johnson kept up the scoring with another 3-point make. The Buffs, making two more free throws than Arizona in the opening 20 minutes, got to the charity stripe and led 26-18 with just under eight minutes left in the first half.

The Wildcats went on a 5-0 run out of the timeout, as Peat got to the rim and Burries scored off a turnover. However, after an Arizona turnover, Sanders got his second slam of the game, this time in tomahawk fashion. Then, after a miss by Jaden Bradley, Hargress converted, forcing an Arizona timeout as CU led 30-23 with just under six minutes to play.

Out of the timeout, Peat scored a mid-range bucket. Yet, even though Malone missed his earlier 3-point attempts, he canned a corner triple in front of the Wildcats’ bench. A possession later, he grabbed an offensive rebound and found an open Johnson, who canned his third 3-pointer of the half. CU’s freshman guard had 15 points in the first, leading the team. And the Buffs led 36-25 by the half’s final media break, but Dak picked up his third foul just before, even though Michaeli was set to replace him on the next stoppage.

“I just felt like we had to stay big against Arizona to give us a chance. We had a guy at the scorer’s table to sub him out on that third foul, but that (foul) happened, and there’s nothing we can do about it,” Byle said of Dak’s third foul. “That was a big, big play of the game, and we didn’t start him in the second half. He ends up fouling out in 19 minutes. That’s a big part of the game, because Bangot, he can do a lot for this team.”

With Dak out of the game, Arizona went on a 9-0 run out of the timeout. Colorado missed six consecutive field goals, and Peat and the Wildcats continued to score inside. After the CU’s final miss, finishing 11-of-32 (34.4%) from the field in the half, Burries scored an and-one, cutting the Black-and-Gold’s lead to two points.

The Buffs led 38-36 at the half after Johnson and Burries traded free throws.

Peat’s 19 points kept Arizona close, as his teammates were 5-of-18 (27.8%) from the field in the opening half. CU was 5-of-26 (19.2%) from the field outside of Johnson.

2nd half: UA, 89-79 (UA, 53-41)

While Holland scored two buckets out of the half, Johnson crossed over Kharchenkov for two points and Malone hit a mid-range jumper, Arizona made five of its first seven shots. Burries burried the Wildcats’ first 3-pointer of the night. But more importantly, Arizona got to the line, shooting six free throws before the first media timeout of the half. While Johnson made a nifty reverse layup and was fouled in the process, the Wildcats took their first lead and led 51-48 with under 16 minutes to play.

Despite coming off the bench to start the half, Dak scored six consecutive points, helping the Buffs take a 54-52 lead. Arizona, only getting to the line, didn’t make a field goal for nearly four minutes. Yet, Dak picked up a fourth foul on the Wildcats’ next trip down, forcing him out of the game. The teams traded baskets after a Burries’ and-one, as he made his first three field goals of the second half. And Arizona led 57-56 with just under 12 minutes to go.

With both teams trading blows out of the break, Malone hit a long two-point shot to build some momentum for CU. But with no answer for Arizona’s offense, and the Buffs collapsing on the glass with Dak out of the game, the Wildcats capitalized after Malone tried and missed a second consecutive attempt, leading to a Burries’ 3-pointer, his third of the half. Arizona led 66-62 with nine minutes to go as Colorado called a timeout.

“He’s been a real big friend for me here and a real big leader in the locker room,” Hagress said of Malone. “He’s been the voice of this team for this whole season, he’s helping guys when we’ve been down in positions, he’s been an all-out leader. We love him for that, and we wouldn’t replace him for anybody.”

While Johnson got to the line for free throws, Dwayne Aristode answered with Arizona’s third 3-point make of the half on three attempts. And Tobe Awaka, who scored eight points in the second, continued to score inside. The Wildcats opened a 12-2 run after Malone’s mid-range jumper earlier in the half, leading 73-64 with seven minutes to play.

“We had to protect and defend the paint, and we didn’t do that,” Boyle said. “They scored 54 points in the paint, and that was the reason they won the game, and we didn’t. So that’s really what it comes down to. It was our inability to do that.”

The Buffs broke out a zone out of the timeout, putting Dak back in the game. CU ended the run with a tip-in by Holland, but Kharchenkov nailed Arizona’s fourth 3-pointer out of a baseline out-of-bounds play. Johnson answered with free throws, then did so again after a Wildcats’ turnover. Yet, in a six-point game, after CU had forced Arizona’s first missed 3-pointer of the half, Dak turned the ball over in transition, leading to a Burries’ dunk. Arizona led 78-70 at the final media break.

While Johnson got to the line once more and scored 13 points in the second half, Arizona closed out the game with a dunk by Peat, helping him finish with 25 points. A Burries’ layup added insurance, as the Wildcats led 82-72 with two minutes to play.

Colorado didn’t stop trying to get back in the game, forcing some turnovers and Johnson hitting his fourth 3-pointer of the night, CU’s only of the second half, to finish with 28 points. Still, Arizona beat Colorado, 89-79.

Arizona shot 19-of-27 (70.4%) from the field to CU’s 15-of-32 (46.9%) in the second half, making three more 3s and one more free throw. The Wildcats won the rebound battle 37 to 32.

The CU Events Center’s faithful, though packed, broke out in “U of A” chants on multiple occasions.

What’s next

The Buffs travel to Kansas City for the first round of the Big 12 Championship tournament. Set as the No. 11 seed, they will take on the No. 14-seeded Oklahoma State Cowboys (18-13, Big 12 6-12) on Tuesday from the T-Mobile Center at 7:30 p.m. MT on ESPN+.

“It’s a new season now, and everybody is 0-0,” Hargress said. “We have a chance to reset, and we know that the team that wants to play the longest will play the longest. That’s our mentality. We want to play hard every game, and play like it’s our last so that we can keep the season going as long as we want to.”