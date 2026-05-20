Forever Buff Adam Munsterteiger 1979 – 2026

BuffStampede is devastated by the loss of its founding member on Tuesday evening. Adam Munsterteiger spent the past 23 years building the preeminent site for University of Colorado alumni and fans to share their support for CU athletics and build friendships that reached beyond the pale of athletic discourse and beyond the walls of his popular website.

Friendship epitomized Adam’s life. He never made an enemy, had the biggest heart, and elevated all those around him. He mentored and platformed dozens of aspiring journalists over the years, many of which he continued to support as they became colleagues in the industry and created their own stages.

Adam had a tireless work ethic, immense talent, and an eye for the same. His legacy reaches beyond BuffStampede.com and lives on through the numerous lives he touched and the stellar work that his friends and proteges continue to share in the arena of sports journalism and beyond.

Adam’s first love was basketball and specifically, the Boston Celtics. Through the years, he developed a deep love of CU football and basketball, the athletes, the coaches, and the hundreds of people that make up the athletic and sports information departments in Boulder.

His last love was his wife Liz, who along with his three children are left with an immense void after Adam’s unexpected passing. Liz shares Adam’s love for sports and for Buffs athletics, and Adam shared that love and Liz’s talents by featuring her sports photography with his extended family on the website.

Family was everything to Adam, and that is exactly what BuffStampede was to him. It was more than a forum of nameless, faceless avatars and monikers. It was his extended family. We are all better off for having Adam in our lives, and his legacy will live on through each of us as we remember him and the light that he brought to a pastime that we often take too seriously.

Cheers to a consummate professional, a steadfast friend, a loving husband and father, and a forever Buff! We will keep your memory alive and continue the legacy you created.