Former Buff Jordyn Tyson goes No. 8 overall, after reconciling with CU

Despite a stellar senior season at Texas powerhouse Allen High, Jordyn Tyson had just one Power 4 option: Colorado. Baby-faced when he arrived in Boulder as a true freshman, Tyson began generating a buzz during summer workouts. And by early in first and only preseason camp at CU, he had already established himself as one of the Buffaloes’ top playmakers.

A bright spot during an otherwise embarrassing season for Colorado in 2022, Tyson averaged 21.4 yards per catch through nine games, which was fourth in the FBS.

But he suffered a severe lower leg late in the season and was still in the beginning stages of his recovery process when Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders arrived as the new leader of the herd in Dec. of ’22.

That spring, Tyson transferred to Arizona State, where he had 1,818 receiving yards with 19 touchdowns over 24 games. He was a two-time first-team all-Big 12 selection while with the Sun Devils.

Following ASU’s contest in Boulder, this past November, Jordyn Tyson found Coach Prime to share a message.

“He apologized. I said, ‘You don’t have to apologize to me, you’re young. I was making the same mistakes when I was your age,’” Sanders said. “I’m just thankful that you got on the right course. He’s trying his best to walk with the Lord.

“Even though we get our butts kicked, I’m sitting there going through the game in my head, and he walks in full uniform and says I’m sorry. Isn’t this what it’s all about? That moment. “

Deion Sanders turned into one of Tyson’s biggest supporters leading up to the first-round of the 2026 NFL Draft, which was held in Pittsburgh on Thursday evening.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders shares a moment that he had between him and Arizona State wide receiver, Jordyn Tyson after the game. #CUBuffs pic.twitter.com/cxH3Ct29ev — Leo Rivera IV (@LNR_4) November 25, 2025

To whom it may concern JORDYN TYSON IS HIM! His Mentality makes him that 1. #CoachPrime — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) February 4, 2026

Jordyn Tyson is Different — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) April 20, 2026

The New Orleans Saints selected Jordyn Tyson No. 8 in the first-round of the draft, resulting in emotion from the young pass catcher.

Jordyn Tyson was emotional after being drafted by the Saints 🥹 pic.twitter.com/riQBXDgyMw — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) April 24, 2026

“This is the best wide receiver in the draft. … This guy right here is a PROBLEM!"@LRiddickESPN gives Jordyn Tyson his flowers after getting drafted by the Saints 👏 pic.twitter.com/Y2KKo5KzRn — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 24, 2026

Tyson will join forces with Chris Olave in the Big Easy. A former Ohio State Buckeye, Olave has caught 291 balls and scored 19 receiving touchdowns in four seasons with the Saints.

“It’s going to be amazing,” Tyson told reporters about the prospect of playing alongside Olave. “Take pressure off each other, make our jobs easier and, shoot, I feel like us one-on-one, it’s going to get ugly.”