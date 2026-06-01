Kenny Fairley preparing for Colorado visit after commitment

Class of 2027 three-star defensive tackle Kenny Fairley has been committed to Colorado since April 24. But the big man will be taking his first official visit with the Buffaloes on June 5.

At 6-foot-1, 280 pounds, Fairley is entering his senior year at Creekside High School (Ga.) with one more year to develop. He addressed what he plans to accomplish before leaving to college.

“Win games, be a leader and have my best season yet,” Fairley told BuffStampede.

In 2025, Fairley dominated the line of scrimmage, having 68 total tackles and 8.5 sacks. His film shows a variety of pass rush moves and ability to play multiple positions across the front. His athleticism and effort also stand out on tape.

Being from the South, the transition to Colorado will be unique for Fairley. However, when getting to campus, he plans to keep it simple.

“I’m a combo DT, I can play anything,” Fairley said. “I’m just looking forward to being around the team, coaches and seeing more of Boulder.”

Fairley is part of a commitment class that includes nine other Buffs. Coach Darius Darden-Box has played an influential role in his recruitment, creating a chain for all the commits to be in contact. The competition in video games has been a way to keep players connected.

“I’ve talked to a few guys, and we’re in a big group chat,” Fairley said. “All the ’27 commits beating Coach Box in Madden.”

Although he’s yet to touch campus, Fairley has felt the love from Buff Nation.

“I appreciate all the support,” Fairley said. “Can’t wait to get to Boulder and get to work. SKO BUFFS.”

Although committed to CU, Fairley hasn’t shut down his recruitment entirely. He still has visits planned for the summer and will be at other colleges.

“I plan on visiting Toledo, Arkansas State and Cincinnati,” Fairley said.