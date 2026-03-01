BuffStampede Radio Special: Catching up with former 5-star recruit and forever Buff Ryan Miller
BuffStampede.com publisher Adam Munsterteiger catches up with forever Buff Ryan Miller, one of the top five highest rated signees in modern Colorado football history. Miller broke a school record with 47 starts with the Buffaloes before beginning a career in the NFL.
Some of the topics discussed during this special podcast –>
- From second-team All-American as a senior with the Buffs to getting drafted into the NFL
- Co-hosting BuffStampede Radio with Munsterteiger in 2021
- Adding a child into his life
- His thoughts on NIL and the transfer portal
- Memories from his time at CU
- The Buffs under Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders
- Hardest part of developing an offensive line in the portal era
- Favorite former CU teammates
- Favorite aspect of CU-Boulder