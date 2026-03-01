Skip to main content
BuffStampede Radio Special: Catching up with former 5-star recruit and forever Buff Ryan Miller

V84f95ok_400x400by: Adam Munsterteiger4 minutes agoadamcm777

BuffStampede.com publisher Adam Munsterteiger catches up with forever Buff Ryan Miller, one of the top five highest rated signees in modern Colorado football history. Miller broke a school record with 47 starts with the Buffaloes before beginning a career in the NFL.




https://www.podbean.com/ew/pb-myxy2-1a5c1f0

Some of the topics discussed during this special podcast –>

  • From second-team All-American as a senior with the Buffs to getting drafted into the NFL
  • Co-hosting BuffStampede Radio with Munsterteiger in 2021
  • Adding a child into his life
  • His thoughts on NIL and the transfer portal
  • Memories from his time at CU
  • The Buffs under Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders
  • Hardest part of developing an offensive line in the portal era
  • Favorite former CU teammates
  • Favorite aspect of CU-Boulder