Schedule of events for Colorado's AT&T Black & Gold Weekend released

After returning from spring break, Colorado football will conduct eight more practices leading up to AT&T Black & Gold Weekend, which will be highlighted by the annual spring game at Folsom Field on April 11. Colorado announced a variety of events that will take place around the team’s scrimmage.

Friday, April 10 – A series of boys and girls youth football and flag football games will take place throughout the CU football complex. Those games will result in a pair of showcase girls flag football and youth football match-ups in Folsom Field beginning the following morning at 9 am.

Saturday, April 11 – A number of events geared towards kids will continue on Saturday morning with the Jr. Buffs Spirit Clinic starting at 8 am and the annual Field Day presented by Children’s Hospital Colorado, which will start at 11 am on Franklin Field.

Public gates for the Black & Gold scrimmage open at 11 am but fans are welcome to come early and watch the youth showcases by entering the stadium through Gate 13 beginning at 8:30 am. Fans arriving early will be directed to the east side.

Folsom Field’s clear bag policy will be in effect. Admission for Saturday’s events at Folsom Field is free but tickets must be claimed prior to arrival at the stadium.

1 pm: Ralphie VII, nicknamed Brandy, is expected to lead Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders and the Buffaloes onto Folsom Field for their open intrasquad scrimmage. The Team Gold vs. Team Black squads were determined prior to the spring ball during a draft by six of Colorado’s team leaders.

After the final spring scrimmage is concluded, fans will be welcomed down onto the field to meet the team and get autographs and photos with players.

For more on Black & Gold Weekend, including parking information, visit the Black & Gold Weekend information page.