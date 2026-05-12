Time and television announced for Colorado's 2026 opener at Georgia Tech

It was already known the Colorado Buffaloes would kick off the 2026 football season at Georgia Tech on Thursday, Sept. 3. Now it is also known Deion Sanders‘ squad will begin the campaign at 6 pm (MT)/8 pm (ET) with television coverage on ESPN. It’s the fourth straight season of the Coach Prime era the Buffs have had a game selected as part of the Upfront presentations.

Colorado’s road opener to face the Yellow Jackets on Sept. 3 will mark the 24th time in the Buffs’ last 26 games that have been selected for either the flagship ESPN channel or one of the major broadcast networks (ABC, FOX, CBS, NBC or TNT).

The Buffaloes lost to Georgia Tech in Boulder to open the 2025 campaign, 27-20. This year’s opener marks Colorado’s first-ever trip to Atlanta and just the second game in program history played in the state of Georgia.

CU will return to Boulder the following week for its home opener against Weber State at Folsom Field on Sept. 12.