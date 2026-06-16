ATH Brian Dillard Commits to USF

Fresh off of an official visit to USF, The First Academy (Fla.) three-star athlete Brian Dillard ended his recruitment Tuesday afternoon. He’s committed to the Bulls.

Dillard, who officially visited USF this past weekend, chose the Bulls over West Virginia, where he officially visited on June 5. He’s ranked as the No. 32 athlete nationally by Rivals and the No. 21 athlete according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

Dillard was recruited to USF primarily by assistant coach Myles White and is Bulls’ 15th commitment in the 2027 class. That class ranks as No. 1 in The American.

While Dillard plays both wide receiver and cornerback, he’s projected to play on defense for the Bulls, who already have a slot receiver committed in the class, in three-star Austin Busso.

Check back with BullsInsider.com for more on Dillard’s decision.