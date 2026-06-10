Bonds Highlight DE Christian Stowe's USF Commitment

The official visit to USF May 29-31 was a big one for Crest (NC) three-star defensive end Christian Stowe. He committed to the Bulls before he left on that final day, but he also gained plenty of insight on them.

Stowe gave USF his pledge on May 31, over offers from East Carolina and Charlotte. In doing so, he said it was the relationships he made not only over that weekend, but in the months prior to his decision, which he also believes will carry on when his college career starts in January.

“I loved the DC (Josh Aldridge) and D-line coach (Keith Jones Jr.) and the scheme felt like it fit me the most out of all the schools I was looking for,” Stowe said. “Coach Jones lets his D-line get off. I can get more one-on-ones. It stood out for the D-line to be the best they can be.

“Just seeing the area, it’s nice. Seeing the campus, it’s beautiful. It’s the best I’d seen of all the offers I had. Everyone seemed happy. I saw the new facilities, the stadium, it’s pretty nice.”

Stowe said he and Jones have communicated regularly since early in the spring. And their bond cultivated more during that official visit.

“I feel like we have a good relationship,” Stowe said. “He came to three of my spring practices, one of my first ones and at the end. He came to my house, too. The way he talked, I mean, he’s basically telling me about everything there. He was with me for most of my official visit, bonding with me and my family a little more and I got to know him better.”

The two also talked about Stowe’s potential and fit on defense.

“They see me as a five-technique type of end,” Stowe said. “Some jack, edge rusher, they see me in between those, but really as a five tech after my freshman year. I feel like it suits me pretty good. I do good in creating disruption, causing havoc, especially in one-on-ones.”

Now, Stowe said he feels like he has more direction heading into his senior season. And he plans to use that time to be ready for spring practice.

“They say they want me to get a little stronger, just getting on my bag and stuff,” Stowe said. “Just hitting it more hard, getting some extra work in. I’ll get there.”

Stowe’s trip to Tampa was his first time at USF’s campus. He made the trip with his parents, but late in the visit, he spent time with some of his future teammates. That experience helped solidify the decision.

“The last few days, it was just us players and the guys who were already at USF,” Stowe said. “We all had dinner together and chopped it up, especially one in my position group, the defensive tackle (Kindrid Outland) and the wide receiver (Austin Busso). I bonded with them a good bit during everything.”