Bulls 2026 schedule features a balanced lineup of games

by: Kelly Quinlan41 minutes agoKelly_Quinlan
NCAA Football: South Florida at North Texas
Oct 10, 2025; Denton, Texas, USA; South Florida Bulls running back Alvon Isaac (15) is tripped up by North Texas Mean Green safety Patrick Smith-Young (12) during the second half of a game at DATCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Coming off a very strong 2025 season with a new head coach now leading the way, USF football will kick off the 2026 season at home against FIU and conclude the year with a flex date against Tulane, either the last Friday or Saturday in November. First-year head coach Brian Hartline will lead the program as it competes in the 30th season of football and the final year in Raymond James Stadium before the Bulls move to their on-campus stadium in 2027.

