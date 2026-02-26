Bulls 2026 schedule features a balanced lineup of games

Coming off a very strong 2025 season with a new head coach now leading the way, USF football will kick off the 2026 season at home against FIU and conclude the year with a flex date against Tulane, either the last Friday or Saturday in November. First-year head coach Brian Hartline will lead the program as it competes in the 30th season of football and the final year in Raymond James Stadium before the Bulls move to their on-campus stadium in 2027.