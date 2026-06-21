Kelsey Rose Jr Gives USF Father's Day Flip

The visit was long held in secret.

For a few weeks, Jackson Christian (Tenn.) three-star defensive edge Kelsey Rose Jr. had planned to officially visit South Florida. But since May 31, he’s been committed to Minnesota.

This weekend, Rose made that visit to Tampa with members of his immediate family. And over lunch on Sunday, in front of coaches, players, committed players, other recruits and his family, he stood up and took the microphone. Rose then announced that he’s decided to flip his commitment, from the Gophers to the Bulls.

“I’m looking at the player development, coach relationship, scheme fit, culture, campus feel, if there is an NFL track record, NIL opportunities, and the opportunity to play,” Rose previously told BullsInsider.com.

Rose was recruited for USF primarily by assistant coaches Josh Aldridge and Chad Creamer. He gives the Bulls 16 commitments for the 2027 recruiting class and adds to what is already the top-ranked class in The American Conference.

Check back for more on Rose’s decision.