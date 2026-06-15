QB Brody Brenneman Commits to USF

On May 31, as he came off an official visit to South Florida, Lakeland Christian (Fla.) quarterback Brody Brenneman had narrowed down his options to just a few. He would throw for Georgia at camp, but the only other official visit he had planned was to Tulane.

It turns out, Brenneman didn’t need that last official visit.

On Sunday, Brenneman informed the Bulls’ staff that he planned to commit to play for them. He made the decision public on Monday afternoon.

“The main thing that stood out was the people and the facility,” Brenneman said. “They all work together great, share visions for the future and what they know will happen.”

Brenneman is USF’s 14th commitment for the class of 2027 and second quarterback. Merritt Island (Fla.) four-star Kevin Verpaele decommitted from Pittsburgh on June 9 and pledged to the Bulls the next day.

Brenneman plans to graduate from high school in December, enroll at USF in January and join the Bulls for spring practice. He was recruited primarily by assistant coach Mike Hartline and offensive coordinator Tim Beck.

CHECK BACK WITH BULLSINSIDER FOR MORE ON BRENNEMAN’S DECISION