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Takeways from USF's first spring game under Hartline

by: Kelly Quinlan6 minutes agoKelly_Quinlan
Jenkins, Ryan
Ryan Jenkins celebrates a fumble recovery. Photo by USF Athletics

TAMPA- New USF coach Brian Hartline led his team through the first spring game of his head coaching career on Sunday in Corbett Stadium. The stadium was packed, and the atmosphere was good in what is likely the next-to-last spring game in the soccer stadium. The shadow of the new football stadium hung in the background as a tease of the future, but athletic director Rob Higgins said it will be the summer of 2027 before it is ready, meaning at least one more spring showcase in Corbett in 2027.

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