USF Portal Tracker Updated 1/16

USF Portal Tracker Updated 1/16by: Kelly Quinlan2 hours agoKelly_QuinlanRead In AppSep 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Texas Southern Tigers quarterback KJ Cooper (10) throws a pass against the California Golden Bears during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn ImagesA new-look South Florida football squad will take the field this spring, bolstered by new additions and a brand new offense with three quarterbacks battling it out for the starting job.