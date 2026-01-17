Skip to main content
USF
Join Now

USF Portal Tracker Updated 1/16

by: Kelly Quinlan2 hours agoKelly_Quinlan
NCAA Football: Texas Southern at California
Sep 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Texas Southern Tigers quarterback KJ Cooper (10) throws a pass against the California Golden Bears during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

A new-look South Florida football squad will take the field this spring, bolstered by new additions and a brand new offense with three quarterbacks battling it out for the starting job.

50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
Bulls Insider
+
+
One subscription: The best USF Bulls coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.