Veteran coach Mack hired to lead Bulls

Veteran coach Mack hired to lead Bullsby: Kelly Quinlan19 minutes agoKelly_QuinlanRead In AppThen Xavier Musketeers head coach Chris Mack calls out a play in the first half of the NCAA Big East Conference basketball game between the Xavier Musketeers and the Georgetown Hoyas at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. 020318 XavierSouth Florida men's basketball has found its next head coach after Bryan Hodgson officially left to take the Providence job earlier this week, and the new leader of the Bulls is Chris Mack.