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Veteran coach Mack hired to lead Bulls

by: Kelly Quinlan19 minutes agoKelly_Quinlan
Syndication: The Enquirer
Then Xavier Musketeers head coach Chris Mack calls out a play in the first half of the NCAA Big East Conference basketball game between the Xavier Musketeers and the Georgetown Hoyas at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. 020318 Xavier

South Florida men's basketball has found its next head coach after Bryan Hodgson officially left to take the Providence job earlier this week, and the new leader of the Bulls is Chris Mack.

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