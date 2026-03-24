2026 3-star forward/center Drew Anderson flips from Oregon State to Stanford

Credit: Joe Tipton (Tipton Edits/Rivals)

On Monday, Stanford men’s basketball added 2026 3-star forward/center Drew Anderson out of Santa Margarita Catholic in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA to their incoming freshman class. Anderson was previously committed to Oregon State, but due to Wayne Tinkle not being retained as head coach, Anderson chose to explore other options, finding a home on The Farm.

Beavers Edge: 2026 forward Drew Anderson flips from Oregon State to Stanford

Hudl: Drew Anderson

Listed at 6’9”, 215 pounds, Anderson has a good body on him and will give head coach Kyle Smith another big man to develop over the coming seasons. On top of having size, Anderson handles the ball well and can get to the basket. He elevates with ease and dunks like he’s playing on a Nerf basket. He finishes well around the rim and can also stretch the floor, making shots from the perimeter. He is cut out of the stretch big man cloth, which should give Stanford a lot of flexibility in terms of how he’ll be utilized. Just all-around, he’s an exciting athlete to watch.

Anderson was a key player for Santa Margarita this past season, guiding them to a 28-6 record. They ended up falling to Sierra Canyon in the playoffs 72-60. Sierra Canyon would go on to win the CIF State Boys Open Division Championship over Salesian College Prep, who was led by incoming Stanford freshman Elias Obenyah. Anderson played against quality high school competition and should be able to adjust just fine to the college level.

Looking ahead, the big thing to look for with Anderson is whether or not he’ll redshirt. Kyle Smith likes using the redshirt system to grow an older team and with big men Kristers Skrinda and Tallis Toure coming off redshirt seasons, there is a chance that Smith decides to use a redshirt on Anderson.

Regardless, Anderson is a guy who has a chance to make a real impact at Stanford. He’s got all the physical tools, has a good deal of versatility, and played at a high level in high school. I look forward to seeing what he brings and learning more about how Smith intends to utilize his talents.

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