2026 5-star punter Aditya Kaul decommits from Stanford

2026 5-star punter Aditya Kaul out of Westminster High School in Atlanta, Georgia has decommitted from Stanford after initially planning to sign with the team in February. Kohl’s (kohlskicking.com) has Kaul rated as the number three punter in the 2026 class and a 4-star kicker in addition to being a 5-star punter. Kaul is now the highest ranked punter available in the 2026 class.

For Stanford, this is obviously a bummer. An elite punter can flip the field and have a huge impact on the game. With Kaul no longer available, that leaves rising senior Aidan Flintoft as the only true punter on the roster for next season. The other three kickers on the roster rising 6th year Emmet Kenney, rising redshirt sophomore AJ Siedler, and rising sophomore London Bironas will need to collectively pick up the slack as backup punters unless Stanford is able to sign somebody else. If not, adding a punter will be of crucial importance for the 2027 class since they were expecting to have a punter signed for 2026.



Going back to Kaul, it’ll be interesting to see where he lands. He’s a talented player and has a chance to make a big impact at the next level. Whichever program lands him will be very fortunate.

