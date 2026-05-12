2026 Legends Trophy kickoff time announced: Stanford at Notre Dame

Nov 29, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive tackle Elijah Hughes (56) attempts to block Stanford Cardinal kicker Emmet Kenney (13) during the third quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

The kickoff time of Stanford football’s October 10th road game at Notre Dame has been announced: 12:30 PM PT on NBC. This will be the first Legends Trophy game of the Tavita Pritchard era and the 40th overall matchup between the two programs. Notre Dame leads the series 24-14 all-time with their 2012 overtime victory being vacated.



The Legends Trophy has been the prize for this rivalry game since 1989. It honors the first meeting of the two programs in the 1925 Rose Bowl. There’s a lot of tradition with this rivalry game and while not as historic as the Big Game between Stanford and Cal, this is still a rivalry game that matters a lot for both programs.

While Notre Dame has been the far more successful program as of late, the 16-14 road win for Stanford in 2022 is a recent reminder that anything can happen in a rivalry game. If Stanford could somehow win this year’s Legends Trophy game, that would be a real shot in the arm for the program given it’s Pritchard’s first year as head coach.

Note: Cardinal Sports Report has you covered for all the latest news on Stanford as they begin the Tavita Pritchard era.

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