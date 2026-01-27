2026 Stanford Football schedule announced
Stanford redshirt sophomore wide receiver Myles Libman has grad transferred to New Mexico State....
Stanford wide receiver and return specialist Jason Thompson is entering the transfer portal as a grad transfer....
Former Stanford tight end CJ Hawkins has grad transferred to Rhode Island....
Five coaches are staying onboard Tavita Pritchard's staff at Stanford....
Tavita Pritchard's coaching staff at Stanford is taking shape with Terry Heffernan and Nate Kaczor joining....
Stanford 5th year offensive tackle Jack Leyrer is entering the transfer portal....
Stanford redshirt freshman running back Cole Tabb is entering the transfer portal....
As Tavita Pritchard and Andrew Luck go about rebuilding Stanford, they need to find the right defensive coordinator....
Stanford head coach Tavita Pritchard is excited to for what lies ahead....
Stanford cornerback Collin Wright has declared for the 2026 NFL Draft....
Stanford football has announced some updates to their 2026 schedule....
Tavita Pritchard was formally introduced as the 37th head coach of Stanford football on Tuesday, December 2nd....
Stanford football's season came to an end against Notre Dame on Saturday....
Stanford football will welcome No. 9 Notre Dame to The Farm with The Legends Trophy on the line....
As Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love seeks the Heisman, Stanford's run defense could get in his way....
Stanford senior tight end Sam Roush shared his thoughts on facing the Irish...
Stanford has announced Tavita Pritchard as their new head football coach....
Stanford safety Darrius Davis shared his thoughts on beating Cal and facing Notre Dame....
Stanford co-defensive coordinator Bobby April III reflects on the win over Cal and looks ahead to Notre Dame....
Here's an insider's perspective on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish....
Here is a statistical breakdown of Stanford's Big Game victory over Cal....
Stanford reclaimed The Axe for the first time since 2020. Here's colorful look at how it all went down....
On Saturday, Stanford football defeated Cal 31-10 to win the 128th Big Game....
On Saturday, November 22nd at 4:30 PM PT on ACC Network, Stanford football will welcome Cal to The Farm for the 128th Big Game....
Before the 128th Big Game, Stanford redshirt junior safety Scotty Edwards shared his thoughts....