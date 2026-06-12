2027 3-star DL Duke Carpenter commits to Stanford

Credit: Duke Carpenter (X/Twitter)

On Thursday, 2027 3-star defensive lineman Duke Carpenter committed to Stanford after taking an official visit the weekend of May 8th. Carpenter comes from The Geneva School in Winter Park, Florida.

Listed at 6’5”, 252 pounds, Carpenter has a Rivals rating of 88 and a Rivals Industry rating of 85.00. He chose Stanford over Wake Forest, UCF, Navy, Harvard, Rutgers, Kansas, Connecticut, Army, Yale, and Dartmouth. He has legit power four conference talent while also possessing strong academic chops.

Carpenter lines up on the outside as a defensive end, doing a good job of putting pressure on opposing offenses. He plays with a lot of physicality and really gets after it. He does a good job wrapping up quarterbacks and running backs and just in general being disruptive. He certainly has the right mentality.

With Carpenter now in the fold, Stanford has 12 commits for their 2027 class with a Rivals class score of 85.78. That ranks them 10th in the ACC and 45th in the nation. Carpenter is also the second defensive lineman the Cardinal have in their 2027 class (3-star Brayden White). It’ll be fun to see what they do together on the defensive line and how they grow under the coaching of defensive coordinator Kris Richard and the entire defensive coaching staff.

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