2027 3-star edge Troy Mailo commits to Stanford

On Friday, 2027 3-star edge rusher Troy Mailo out of Mullen High School in Denver, Colorado committed to Stanford. Mailo took an official visit to Stanford the weekend of May 29th, also taking official visits to UCLA (May 15th), Arizona (June 6th), and Arizona State (June 12th).

READ: Stanford is the spot for edge Troy Mailo

Listed at 6’3.5” and 252 pounds, Mailo has a good body frame on him, rated as a 3-star recruit by Rivals with a Rivals industry rating of 87.73 and a Rivals rating of 88. As a junior last season, he had 8.0 sacks, 32 hurries, 16.5 tackles for loss, 44 total tackles, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovered, and two field goals blocked. He does a good job of wreaking havoc in the backfield, being disruptive, and bringing guys down.

Mailo makes the right reads and rarely gets thrown off by fakes. He also has a knack for making big plays as is evident by his blocked field goals and tackles for loss. Just all around, he has a sound feel for the game.

With Mailo in the fold, Stanford now has 15 commits in their 2027 class ranking 53rd in the nation overall and 13th in the ACC with a class score of 85.14. With 24 commits in 2026, Stanford’s class ranked 39th in the nation and 9th in the ACC with a class score of 87.41. They have more work to do if they want to have a better class than last year.

Going back to Mailo, I like his potential. You can’t teach those physical tools and his high IQ is a major plus as well. I look forward to seeing how he develops under the coaching of defensive coordinator Kris Richard and what he brings to the Cardinal program.

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