2027 3-star OL Lauifi Tosi flips from North Carolina to Stanford

On Monday, 2027 3-star offensive lineman Lauifi Tosi out of Millennium High School in Goodyear, Arizona flipped his commitment from North Carolina to Stanford. Tosi committed to North Carolina on May 31st, but upon taking an official visit to Stanford the weekend of June 19th, he had a change of heart and decided to roll with the Cardinal.

Hudl: Lauifi Tosi

In addition to Stanford and North Carolina, Tosi also held offers from Sacramento State, Idaho, Washington State, Boise State, and Eastern Washington. His four official visits were to North Carolina (May 29th), Sacramento State (June 5th), Idaho (June 11th), and Stanford (June 19th).

Listed at 6’4”, 320 pounds, Tosi has good size for an offensive lineman. While Rivals lists him as an interior offensive lineman, he plays tackle in high school. So, he’s got the ability to play both as a guard and as a tackle. That versatility is something that I’m sure Stanford likes. You always like to have guys who have the potential to play multiple positions on the offensive line.

When looking at his film, what stands out about Tosi is his aggressiveness. He does a great job playing with energy and getting after opposing defenders. He has shown an ability to pull like a guard, down block like a tackle, and protect the quarterback. He truly is a versatile lineman that should be able to make himself useful at multiple spots.

As Stanford looks to improve their offensive line, Lauifi Tosi appears to be a nice pickup for them. He’s got the physical tools and the mentality needed to be effective. Now it’s just a matter of him developing under their coaching.

Note: Cardinal Sports Report has you covered for all the latest news on Stanford as they begin the Tavita Pritchard era.

Try Cardinal Sports Report out for $1 and get your first year for 50% off!

Don’t miss out on this great offer!

Sign up here: https://www.on3.com/sites/cardinal-sports-report/join/

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, X (Twitter), & Bluesky: @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, X (Twitter), YouTube, & Bluesky: @slamdunk406

Email: [email protected]

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com