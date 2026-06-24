2027 3-star RB A.J. McBean commits to Stanford

On Tuesday, Stanford football landed a commitment from 2027 3-star running back A.J. McBean out of Junipero Serra in Gardena, California. McBean landed an offer from Stanford a couple weeks back, took an official visit this past weekend, and then made his pledge to the Cardinal official. As soon as he got the offer, it was clear that Stanford was in a strong spot with him.

Via Greg Biggins: Explosive RB AJ McBean commits to Stanford, breaks down why he chose the Cardinal

Listed at 5’11”, 205 pounds, McBean has tremendous speed, posting a 6.86 60m, 10.55 100m, and 22.21 200m in track this past spring. He is an electrifying talent that has a really good chance to exceed his 3-star rating.

On top of having great speed and agility, McBean sees the field really well and has a terrific feel for the game. He knows when to burst through holes, when to be patient, etc. He also has shown an ability to break through tackles and run with some physicality. That should serve him well at the next level.

In addition to being a weapon out of the backfield, McBean also has experience returning kicks. He could make an impact on the special teams side as well. Just all-around, he has all the tools you want in a running back in terms of playmaking potential.

Looking ahead, it’ll be fun to see how McBean’s senior season at Serra goes and whether or not his rating improves before he signs with Stanford in December. While he is rated as a 3-star talent with an 86 Rivals rating, the way some of our guys are talking about him, it really does feel like he could possibly enter 4-star status. Regardless of what his final rating ends up being, the Cardinal appear to have an explosive playmaker coming their way. You can never have too many of those types of players on your roster.

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