2027 5-star kicker Gabriel Goroyan commits to Stanford

Credit: Gabriel Goroyan (X/Twitter)

One day after landing 5-star punter Harris Mischke, Stanford football added another 5-star specialist to their 2027 class in Gabriel Goroyan out of Westlake High School in Westlake Village, CA. Goroyan is rated a 5-star kicker by Kohl’s, who ranks him as the No. 5 kicker in his class.

With kicker Emmet Kenney entering his final season on The Farm as a sixth year, Stanford is in need of finding their kicker for the future, making Goroyan a much-needed addition. At the same time, there are other kickers presently on the roster in rising redshirt sophomore AJ Seidler and rising redshirt freshman London Bironas. Seidler was ranked No. 70 in his class by Kohl’s while Bironas was ranked No. 8. Goroyan will have some competition to deal with though he does rank the highest by Kohl’s.

Touching more on Kohl’s, they wrote of Goroyan: “Goroyan had a dominant performance at the 2026 Kohl’s Texas Spring Ranking Event. He was the most impressive performer at camp. Despite the windy conditions he commanded his ball well and won both the field goal comp (75 yard make) and the kickoff competition (91 yards with 4.3 seconds of hang time). He produced one of the biggest kickoff scores we have ever had at camp by scoring a wind-aided 132.70 points. He punted at camp as well and hits roll-out punts with excellent confidence. Goroyan is a P4 top-end scholarship prospect.”

Given what Kohl’s said about him, it really does seem like Goroyan has a chance to be an elite kicker on The Farm. He excels in both kickoffs and field goal kicking. Field goal kicking obviously the skill that commands more attention from fans since that puts points on the board, but like punting, a quality kickoff can have a huge impact on field position, making both skills essential for a kicker.

By landing both Mischke and Goroyan, Stanford should be feeling good about where they are with respect to specialists. While you don’t need to land a specialist every recruiting cycle, when you are in need of adding one, it’s really important that you do. Stanford was in need of adding two and they have accomplished that goal this cycle. Hats off to head coach Tavita Pritchard and especially special teams coach Nate Kaczor for making this happen.

Note: Cardinal Sports Report has you covered for all the latest news on Stanford as they begin the Tavita Pritchard era.

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