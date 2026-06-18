2027 5-star punter Harris Mischke commits to Stanford

Credit: Harris Mischke (Instagram)

On Wednesday, 2027 punter Harris Mischke out of Benedictine College Preparatory in Richmond, Virginia committed to Stanford fresh off an official visit over the weekend. Mischke is rated a 5-star by Kohl’s and the 18th best punter in his class.

With starting punter Aidan Flintoft a rising senior, Stanford was in need of getting a punter for the 2027 class and now they have one in Mischke. Kohl’s said about Mischke:



“Harrison Mischke, a 2027 class prospect, attended the 2025 Kohl’s Eastern Winter Showcase in Pittsburgh, where he demonstrated his ability to compete at the next level. He finished punt charting with 111.49 total points, achieving a best ball of 50 yards and a hang time of 4.8 seconds. Mischke stood out as one of the event’s strongest performers, showcasing separation from most prospects across the country.”

The harsh reality about being a punter is that in some ways, you have to hope to see as little playing time as possible. If you aren’t playing due to your team moving the ball down the field and scoring, that’s a good thing. Coming on to punt means your team’s drive ends without a field goal or a touchdown.

At the same time, it is known that every football team has to punt (unless they are playing arena football). Thus, punting becomes a really important part of the game. A really good punt puts opposing offenses in tough situations and can take away momentum. A really bad punt gives opposing offenses an easy chance to score. While not the most glamorous position, in truth, punters play one of the most important positions on the entire team. They have a lot of control over field position and field position has a huge impact on the outcome of games.

The addition of Harris Mischke is exciting for Stanford. They should have high confidence that they have an elite punter coming in. Now, it’s just a matter of putting together a defense that can capitalize on his abilities.

Note: Cardinal Sports Report has you covered for all the latest news on Stanford as they begin the Tavita Pritchard era.

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