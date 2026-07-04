2027 ATH Paisios Polamalu commits to Stanford

On Friday, 2027 athlete Paisios Polamalu out of St. Augustine High School in San Diego, California committed to Stanford. Polamalu took an official visit to Stanford the weekend of June 20th and is committed as a safety. He is the son of former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu, who played collegiately at USC and is a member of both the College Football Hall of Fame and Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Hudl: Paisios Polamalu Junior Season

Listed at 5’10”, 175 pounds, Polamalu looks like a thinner version of his dad out there on the field, wearing the same number that he wore: No. 43. He plays with the same energy, passion, and tenacity. He does a great job of hitting hard, finishing the play, and making the right reads. When he gets an interception, he’s good at returning for big gains and has experience returning punts as well.

Lightly recruited, only Arizona and USC also showed real interest in Polamalu, at least among power conference programs. In that vein, there shouldn’t be too much pressure on him as he comes to The Farm.

That all being said, when you consider who is father is, there’s reason to think Polamalu might be a diamond in the rough find for the Cardinal. He plays the game the right way, has great instincts, and clearly has learned from one of the best to ever play the safety position. It’ll be fun to see what he brings to The Farm and how he grows under the coaching of safeties coach Kodi Whitfield and defensive coordinator Kris Richard.

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