Breaking down the 2026 Stanford Softball schedule

No. 18 Stanford softball begins their 2026 season on Thursday, February 5th at home against No. 19 Oklahoma State at 6:00 PM PT. Stanford is coming off a season in which they went 42-13 overall and 16-8 in the ACC, losing to Oregon in the regional round of the NCAA tournament. Below is a breakdown of the schedule for the Cardinal. All rankings are coming from D1Softball.com. Ok, let’s dive in!

Stanford will open their season with the Stanford Invitational. It will give them a chance to open up the season in their spanking new stadium. The games will be from Thursday, February 5th through Sunday, February 8th. On Thursday, February 5th they’ll face No. 19 Oklahoma State. On Friday, February 6th they’ll face San Jose State. On Saturday, February 7th they’ll face Oklahoma State and San Jose State. On Sunday, February 8th, they’ll face Cal. That game against Cal will be at 12:30 PM PT, so it’ll happen before the Super Bowl.

Cal went 37-21 overall and 11-13 in the ACC last season while San Jose State went 22-28 overall and 9-14 in the Mountain West. Cal lost in the regional round of the NCAA tournament. As for Oklahoma State, they went 35-20 overall and 13-9 in the Big XII last season, losing in the regional round of the NCAA tournament as well. Facing two teams that reached the NCAA tournament last season makes this a good opening test for the Cardinal and then San Jose State is a Bay Area rival. It should be a fun opening weekend on The Farm.

Continuing to showcase their new stadium, Stanford will then host the Cardinal Classic I from Thursday, February 12th to Sunday, February 15th. Kentucky, Cal State Fullerton, and No. 6 Oregon are the four teams they’ll face. Facing Oregon again will obviously be fun for Stanford given they met last year in the NCAA tournament. They’ll be eager to get a little payback. Oregon was fantastic last season, going 54-10 overall and 19-3 in the Big Ten, reaching the Women’s College World Series, so beating them won’t be an easy task. Kentucky went 31-28 overall and 7-17 in the SEC last season, but being an SEC team, Stanford can’t sleep on them. Cal Poly went 9-38 overall and 4-23 in the Big West last season while Cal State Fullerton went 37-17 overall and 22-5 in the Big West. Only really Cal Poly should be a truly easy win of that group of teams. I should add, Stanford will face Cal Poly and Fullerton twice and Oregon and Kentucky once.

Stanford will then have the DeMarini Invitational also on The Farm from Thursday, February 19th through Sunday, February 22nd. They’ll face Boise State twice and then Arizona, No. 1 Texas, and Santa Clara once for that event. Texas highlights that group as they are the defending national champions. Texas went 56-12 and 16-8 in the SEC last year. Boise State went 34-22 overall and 11-11 in the Mountain West while Arizona went 48-13 overall and 17-7 in the Big XII. Santa Clara went 32-22 overall and 11-4 in the WCC. Stanford can’t overlook Arizona, Santa Clara, and Boise State at this event. This will be a really good test for them all weekend long.

Stanford will then dive into ACC play. February 27th-29th they’ll be at Louisville. The Cardinals went 26-25 overall and 9-15 in the ACC last season. Stanford should look to take two out of three in this series. A sweep is possible, but they have to at least take two out of three.

Stanford will then come home to face Pittsburgh March 6th-8th. The Panthers went 20-32 overall and 7-17 in the ACC last season. Ideally, Stanford sweeps the Panthers in this series. But once again, at a minimum take two out of three.

After facing Pittsburgh at home, Stanford will stay home to face Notre Dame from March 13th-15th. The Irish went 23-31-1 overall and 7-17 in the ACC last season. Once again, Stanford should look to get a sweep with taking two out of three the minimum. Gotta win this series as well.

Stanford will then hit the road to face a quality North Carolina team from March 20th-22nd. The Tarheels went 40-17 overall and 15-9 in the ACC last season, reaching the regional round of the NCAA tournament. If Stanford could take two out of three, that would be huge. At a minimum, avoid the sweep and pick up at least one win. This will be a good test for the Cardinal. Especially with it being on the road.

Stanford will then stay in North Carolina to face East Carolina in a midweek game on Wednesday, March 25th. The Pirates went 31-26 overall and 14-13 in the American Conference last season. They were not able to reach the NCAA tournament. Stanford should beat East Carolina in this one, but with it being just the one game, you never know what happens.

Stanford will then face No. 16 Duke on the road from March 27th-29th. The Blue Devils went 42-18 overall and 16-8 in the ACC last season. Duke reached the NCAA tournament last season, losing in the regional round. Just like the North Carolina series, taking two out of three should be the goal and at a minimum take one game. Honestly, looking at the UNC/Duke series’ as a batch, if Stanford takes two out of three in just one of those series, that’ll be big. Obviously winning both series’ would be fantastic, but if they can just win one, that’ll be nice and they’ll be able to call it a successful road trip provided in the other series they avoid a sweep.

Stanford will then return home to have the Cardinal Classic II: April 2nd-4th. They’ll face No. 22 Washington twice and Saint Mary’s twice. Washington went 35-19 overall and 12-9 in the Big Ten last season, losing in the regional round of the NCAA tournament. Saint Mary’s went 28-23 overall and 11-4 in the WCC last season, missing the NCAA tournament. For this weekend, Stanford should look to take three out of four with a sweep being possible. A split or worse would be bad. Three out of four would be fine. A sweep should be the goal.

Stanford will then have a getaway game at UC Davis on Tuesday, April 7th. The Aggies went 15-36 overall and 9-18 in the Big West last season. Stanford should win this one handily, but you never know what happens in a midweek game.

Stanford will then welcome No. 7 Florida State to The Farm for April 10th-12th. The Seminoles are the defending ACC champions, going 49-12 overall and 18-3 in the ACC last season. They lost in the Super Regional round of the NCAA tournament at home last season to Texas Tech. This will be a massive series for Stanford. Taking two out of three they’d absolutely take.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Stanford will face Fresno State on the road in another getaway game. The Bulldogs went 37-20 overall and 15-7 in the Mountain West last season. Stanford ought to win this game, but with it being on the road, they better be ready to go.

Stanford will then return home to face NC State from April 17th-19th. The Wolfpack went 25-29 overall and 6-18 in the ACC last season. This one ideally is a sweep for Stanford. At a minimum, take two out of three.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Stanford will have another getaway game. This time at nearby Santa Clara. Stanford will be favored, but once again, you never know what happens in midweek games.

Stanford will then hit the road to face Cal from April 24th-26th. Given it’s a rivalry series on the road and Cal is coming off an NCAA tournament season, taking two out of three would be totally cool for Stanford. Just win the series against your rival and you’re good.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Stanford will welcome Pacific to The Farm. The Tigers went 16-34 overall and 5-10 in the WCC last season. Stanford should win this one easily. And then, on Friday, May 1st, Stanford will end the regular season at home against Sacramento State. That will be Senior Day. The Hornets went 27-23 overall and 10-5 in the Big Sky last season. They did not make the NCAA tournament. Stanford once again will be heavily favored to win this one to cap off the regular season.

After facing Sac State, Stanford will presumably have the ACC tournament as the top 12 teams qualify. That will be from Wednesday, May 6th-Saturday, May 9th. Then comes the NCAA tournament. Stanford is projected by Softball America to make the tournament, but like every season, they’ll have to earn it.

