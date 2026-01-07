Five coaches staying onboard at Stanford

Oct 25, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Stanford Cardinal co-defensive coordinator Andy Thompson reacts from the sideline against the Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Stanford football has announced that five coaches are staying on board head coach Tavita Pritchard’s coaching staff: Nate Byham (Tight Ends), Malcolm Agnew (Running Backs), Andy Thompson (Inside Linebackers), Kodi Whitfield (Safeties), and Ryan Deatrick (Director of Sports Performance).

Over the last month or so, one of the big questions was which coaches would stay and which coaches would leave. On the Cardinal Sports Report message boards, I’ve been doing my best to drop intel on who was staying and who was leaving (e.g. I heard a couple weeks back that Al Netter was not returning to coach on the offensive line). While I’m grateful that these nuggets of information came my way, it’s still nice to have it out in the open and have the team officially announce which of the coaches were staying.

I think it’s good that Stanford is not doing a complete reset of the coaching staff. It’s important to have some continuity when a new coach is taking over just so that there is still a sense of familiarity for both recruits and the returning players. Regarding the set of coaches that are staying, I think all five of them make sense to stay on board.

Starting with Nate Byham, he was offensive coordinator last season. While Terry Heffernan will be taking over that role (read more about that above), given how involved Byham was in the offense and how well he knows the team, keeping him on board makes a lot of sense. Plus, I think the tight ends unit is pretty strong and he’s done a good job with them. So, I completely understand why he’s staying on.

Moving on to Malcolm Agnew, the running backs unit has been one of the top units on the entire team. Micah Ford has emerged into a legit top running back as a sophomore and since transferred out Cole Tabb (Cincinnati) also had a strong season last year as a sophomore. Chris Davis Jr. is another guy who has a lot of talent as well as Sedrick Irvin Jr. Across the board, Agnew has done a nice job of both recruiting and developing running backs.

Moving to defense, Andy Thompson was co-defensive coordinator this past season and played a very instrumental role in their ability to stop the run and be a top 25 red zone defense in the country. The inside linebackers led by Matt Rose were a formidable unit. Given his overall knowledge of the defense, it makes sense that he’d be sticking on the staff even though he won’t be the defensive coordinator. The inside linebackers should continue to be strong under him.

As for Kodi Whitfield, he’s a Stanford alum, so having a guy who has deep ties to the program is always a bonus. Plus, I felt like the entire safety room did well last season. Scotty Edwards, Jay Green, and Mitch Leigber all played well as well as the younger guys like Darrius Davis. I see no reason for Stanford to make a change at safeties coach given how that unit looked.



Ending with Ryan Deatrick, this will be his fourth season as director of sports performance, which means he is the head of strength and conditioning. That’s a role you want to have consistency at if you can. If Stanford feels like things have been good on that front (and clearly they do), no reason to make a change at this coaching spot. Players develop close relationships with strength and conditioning coaches and really value coaches who they can trust in these spots. Deatrick clearly has built up those relationships such that keeping him around is in the best interest of the program.

Looking ahead, it’ll be interesting to see how Pritchard rounds out the rest of his coaching staff. We know Terry Heffernan will be coming on as offensive coordinator while Nate Kaczor will be running special teams. The big question is who the defensive coordinator will be and how will the rest of the defensive staff shake out. As well as wide receivers and offensive line (assuming Heffernan doesn’t also coach offensive line).





