Five Stanford players who hit harder than a CS 140 problem set

Aug 30, 2024; Stanford, California, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Jack Bech (18) catches a pass against Stanford Cardinal safety Jay Green (5) during the second quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

If you’ve ever had to deal with problem sets, you know they can often be quite painful and unforgiving. At Stanford, CS 140 is known for having some of the toughest problem sets on campus. As a philosophy major, anything in the realm of modal logic and meta logic was a real headache. Here’s five players on this year’s Stanford football team who are sure to bring that same kind of pain if you ever run into them on the gridiron.

#5. LS Peyton Warford: Peyton Warford might not tackle much as a long snapper, but when he does, he does so with authority. The rising redshirt senior has totaled five tackles in his Stanford career, four of which are solo tackles. Listed at 6’3”, 225 pounds, it’s easy to see why Warford was a tackling and sack machine at nearby Saint Francis High School. Given how much he loves to hit and how rare those opportunities are for him on punt coverage, when he gets his chance to hit, you know he’s gonna go all out.

#4. ILB Jahsiah Galvan: Inside linebacker Jahsiah Galvan is coming off a season in which he had 50 total tackles (30 solo), 2.0 sacks, and two forced fumbles in eight games played. A rising redshirt senior, Galvan is one of the hardest hitting guys on the team. Listed at 6’2”, 230 pounds, he has great tackling technique and he isn’t afraid to knock a guy into next Tuesday. If you are an opposing running back, you wanna know where number zero is at all times. If you don’t, you might be in for some pain.



#3. S Scotty Edwards: One of the nicest guys you’ll meet off the field, rising redshirt senior safety Scotty Edwards is anything but friendly when he’s on the football field. Last season, he had 54 total tackles (32 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks, coming at opponents like a bat out of hell. When you see Edwards hit, it looks painful. He has tremendous speed at 6’1”, 205 pounds and has a great feel for making an impact when he’s blitzing. If number 21 is coming at you, you better be prepared for some pain. He’s a guy that doesn’t hold back.

#2. S Jay Green: Listed at 6’3”, 215 pounds, rising redshirt senior safety Jay Green hits opponents like they owe him money. He’s got a big physical frame, excellent speed, and just seems to enjoy hitting. What more do I need to say? It’s little surprise he totaled 38 tackles (24 solo), and 2.5 tackles for loss last season. Green also just passes the eye test. Having Jay Green waiting to hit you has to be scarier than any problem set out there. I’ll take Ted Sider over Jay Green any day.

#1. IILB Matt Rose: Amazingly, there’s one guy who I think is even more frightening to get hit by than Jay Green on this Stanford team and that’s rising redshirt senior inside linebacker Matt Rose. Rose totaled 106 tackles (49 solo) last season along with 8.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks. And not only does Rose tackle well, he hits hard. Really hard. At 6’2”, 230 pounds, Rose comes at guys harder than a problem set by George Boolos or Raymond Smullyan. There’s some really tricky knights-and-knaves problems out there, but there’s only one Matt Rose.

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