Five things to look for in the 2026 Stanford Men’s Tennis season

Stanford took home the 2025 ACC tournament title last season. Credit: ACC

The 2026 Stanford men’s tennis season starts this week on Tuesday against Saint Mary’s, which means it is time for me to write five things to look for this season from the Cardinal. Last year was first time covering Stanford tennis, picking up coverage midway through the season. This year is the first year I’m covering Stanford tennis from start to finish. I’ll be providing five things to look from the women’s team as well, but since the men are starting first this week, I’ll begin with them. If you want to check out the men’s tennis schedule, click here. Ok, let’s get after it!

#1. How dominant will Samir Banerjee be? In November, Stanford senior Samir Banerjee achieved an ATP ranking of No. 347 in the world, the highest of his career. He had a strong season last year, going 13-8 in singles and 19-11 in doubles, finishing the season ranked No. 11 in the nation in singles and No. 40 in the nation in doubles. The 2021 Junior Wimbledon champion was a major reason why Stanford went 26-6 last season, won the ACC tournament, and reached their first NCAA tournament semifinal since 2003. If he’s able to take his game up another notch and become a top five level player in the nation, Stanford will be a legit national title contender.

#2. How big of a leap will Alex Razeghi make as a sophomore? Whatever head coach Paul Goldstein needed from Alex Razgeghi last season, Razeghi was able to deliver more times than not. He had a strong freshman season, going 18-6 in singles and 14-12 in doubles, finishing the season ranked No. 40 in the nation in doubles alongside his partner Samir Banerjee. Doubles is Razeghi’s forte given he won the 2024 Junior Wimbledon doubles title, but he also can get things done in the singles as well. He was a true Swiss-Army knife for the team last season and should do be even more of one as a sophomore.

#3. What impact will the freshmen make? Stanford is bringing in a pair of talented freshmen in Mark Krupkin out of Short Hills, New Jersey and Jagger Leach out of Laguna Beach, California. Leach is the son of International Tennis Hall of Famer Lindsay Davenport, who achieved a No. 1 ranking in the world, won three grand slam titles, and an Olympic gold medal.

Both Krupkin and Leach were 5-star recruits by TennisRecruiting.net with Leach being tabbed a Blue Chip recruit as well. Krupkin finished his high school career ranked No. 28 in the nation while Leach was ranked No. 4 in the nation. It’ll be fun to see what kind of impact they make on the team this year. Below are quotes from head coach Paul Goldstein courtesy of their player bios on GoStanford.com:

“That clap of thunder you may have thought you just heard was not a climate event. Rather, it was an ear-splitting serve from Mark Krupkin. The Stanford community will love getting to know this young man who is eager to learn, improve and dive headfirst into the entire Stanford experience. We are excited to welcome Mark (and his world-class serve) to the Farm this fall. He is an exciting prospect whose best tennis is ahead of him.”

“Jagger Leach is one of the most accomplished true freshmen to enter the collegiate ranks in recent memory. Having reached a career-high world junior ranking of No. 2, Jagger is a world-class talent who’s on-court accomplishments are surpassed only by his humility and commitment to excellence. I have no doubt that the Stanford community will adore watching Jagger compete on the Farm, getting to know him off the court and cheering on his successes for many years to come.”

#4. What will Nico Godsick bring as a junior? Nico Godsick is coming off a strong sophomore season in which he went 16-6 in single and 20-15 in doubles, more doubles wins than anyone on the team. He finished the season ranked No. 31 in the nation in doubles alongside teammate and fellow junior Hudson Rivera. His season high ranking in singles was a career-high of No. 125 in the nation. I look forward to seeing what kind of impact Godsick makes now that he’s an upperclassman. He’s a big part of what this team does.

#5. Will Stanford keep the national title streak alive? Stanford brings their core unit back from last season while adding Krupkin and Leach. Given they reached the semifinals of the NCAA tournament last season and won the ACC tournament, they have every reason to view themselves as legit national championship contenders. Stanford as an athletics department is still in search of their first national championship of the academic year, which would make it 50 straight years with at least one national title. That should give the men’s tennis team some extra motivation.

