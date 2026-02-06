Five things to look for in the 2026 Stanford Softball season

Taryn Kern looks to have a strong senior season on The Farm. Credit: Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman

Stanford softball begins their 2026 season on Thursday, February 5th at home against No. 19 Oklahoma State at 6:00 PM PT. D1Softball has Stanford ranked No. 18 in the nation. Softball America also has Stanford as an NCAA tournament team for this season. Stanford is coming off a season in which they went 42-13 overall and 16-8 in the ACC, losing to Oregon in the regional round of the NCAA tournament. Below are five things I have to look for in the upcoming season.

Softball America Bracketology: 2026 Preseason

READ: Breaking down the 2026 Stanford Softball schedule

#1. How great of a home field advantage will Stanford have in the new stadium? Stanford has their new stadium built and ready for opening day. It is going to be a major upgrade over what was there before. Both for the fans and the players. It’ll be interesting to see what impact this new stadium has on the team this season and how much tougher they’ll be to beat at home. Also, it’ll just be fun to experience it as a writer and I’m sure the fans will have a great time as well. Last year in the football stadium was cool, but they have to be excited about having this new stadium that is exclusively for softball.

GoStanford.com: Stanford Softball Stadium

#2. Can the pitching step up? Junior Alyssa Houston is coming off a season in which she went 15-2 overall with a 3.53 ERA while sophomore Zoe Prystajko went 12-5 with a 5.00 ERA as a freshman. If both of those players, especially Prystajko can have an improved season, that would be massive. If the incoming freshmen pitchers Anna Brewer and Ava Bulanti are able to make an impact on top of that, the pitching could be much stronger than last year.

#3. How many home runs will Taryn Kern hit? Senior infielder Taryn Kern is coming off a season in which she hit 19 home runs while hitting .348 with 43 RBIs. It was an improvement over her sophomore year in which she hit seven home runs. However, she hit 23 home runs as a freshman at Indiana, which remains the best power hitting season of her career. If Kern is able to eclipse her 23 home run mark from her freshman season, the offense will really be cooking with gas. And going back to the new ballpark, it’ll be interesting to see how favorable it is for left-handed hitters.

#4. What will the seniors bring? Stanford has a strong senior group in River Mahler, Kyra Chan, Emily Jones, Taryn Kern, Allison Morikawa, and Ella Murchison. Last season, Mahler batted .429 for 11 home runs and 52 RBIs; Chan batted .398 for 10 home runs and 59 RBIs; Jones batted .413 for nine home runs and 36 RBIs; and Kern batted .348 for 19 home runs and 43 RBIs. Morikawa didn’t get a hit last season while Murchison had just the one hit, but they too will provide senior leadership. Morikawa will be crucial because she can play catcher. The quartet of Mahler, Chan, Jones, and Kern in particular will look to be major forces in the lineup. It’ll be fun to see what they bring in their final seasons on The Farm.

#5. How big of a leap will Joie Economides make as a sophomore? Joie Economides had a strong freshman season in which she batted .356 for 15 home runs and 57 RBIs. She was number two on the team in home runs behind Kern. She had a breakout freshman season. If she takes a big leap from last year, that’ll just be scary.

Big Picture: Stanford is bringing back a strong batting lineup that can hit for both contact and power. The biggest question is how much the pitching can improve. It was solid last year but needed to be better. If the pitching improves significantly, this team could do some serious damage in the NCAA tournament.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), & Bluesky: @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), YouTube, & Bluesky: @slamdunk406

Email: [email protected]

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com