Former Stanford TE CJ Hawkins grad transfers to Rhode Island

Credit: CJ Hawkins profile/GoStanford.com

Former Stanford tight end CJ Hawkins entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining and has since committed to Rhode Island. Hawkins played for the Cardinal in the 2022 and 2023 seasons before not coming back for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, finishing his degree the final two years. As a freshman in 2022, Hawkins played in seven games, totaling two receptions for 29 yards.

A major issue for Hawkins at Stanford was how he wanted to be used versus how the coaching staff wanted to use him. They tried him out at wide receiver, but that didn’t work. At the end of the day, they just decided it was best to part ways.



Listed at 6’7”, 220 pounds, Hawkins has a basketball background and spent the last two years also hooping it up on campus in some competitive rec basketball games. Whether or not Rhode Island allows him to play both sports is something to look for. I know he’d like to play college basketball if given the chance.

