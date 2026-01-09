Harvard OL Aidan Kilstrom commits to Stanford

Credit: Aidan Kilstrom on X (Twitter)

Stanford football has landed a commitment from Harvard grad transfer offensive lineman Aidan Kilstrom. On3 | Rivals has given Kilstrom a 3-star transfer portal rating of 86.00 and the 67th best interior offensive lineman in the transfer portal. Stanford has officially announced the signing of Kilstrom.

After not playing at all as a true freshman in 2022, Kilstrom played five games and started one game in 2023, helping Harvard win the Ivy League championship. In 2024, he started all 10 games, helping the Crimson win another Ivy League championship. In 2025 as a senior, he was a Phil Steele Preseason All-Ivy League Third Team member and was All-Ivy League honorable mention. Kilstrom is graduating from Harvard with Economics and Psychology listed as his concentration.

Listed at 6’3”, 300 pounds, Kilstrom has good size for an interior offensive lineman. He brings plenty of experience from his time at Harvard and is used to playing winning football. While it might take him a bit of time to adjust to this level, we’ve seen plenty of former Ivy League guys succeed on The Farm in a variety of sports, especially football and basketball. Given that, there is reason for optimism that Kilstrom will make an impact. Especially given how critical of need offensive line has been for Stanford over the recent years.

