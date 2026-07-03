How covering Stanford soccer has helped me appreciate the World Cup

If you would have told me 10 years ago that I’d one day be well versed in corner kicks, free kicks, offsides, and the meaning of various soccer terms such as pitch, clean sheet, brace, and Olimpico (Jasmine Aikey taught me that), I would have said you’re crazy. If you had told me I would acquire this knowledge through covering Stanford, I would have wondered what universe we are living in. 10 years ago, I was covering Cal basketball as a recent UC Berkeley alum over at Golden Bear Report, the Cal site for this network. I identified then as a basketball guy. I thought basketball would be the only sport I would ever cover at a serious level.



While I still in many ways identify as a basketball guy in my heart, becoming the publisher of Cardinal Sports Report and covering the Stanford Cardinal has given me the opportunity to cover a wide range of sports: Women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, football, baseball, softball, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s gymnastics, and of course, men’s and women’s soccer.

What made me decide to cover soccer was the fact that I knew Stanford had strong programs and there seemed to be a decent fanbase that I could tap into. I also knew that soccer is the world’s most popular sport and that it would be good for me to become acquainted with it. I’m glad I’ve followed that lead.

When you start covering a new sport, there’s a lot of information that gets thrown at you. You try to figure out what the stat sheet means, what the key things to look for are, and how you can best tell the story of the game while asking good questions. While there is a universal language to sports that makes transitioning to a new sport manageable, there are still bumps along the way. And admittedly, I’m still learning about many of the sports I cover.

On the surface, soccer looked like the least interesting sport to cover when I first added it to my list. The low scoring was unappealing. Especially coming from the world of basketball where teams combine for 120+ points almost every night. And yet, I decided to learn to dig deeper into the game to see what made it so entertaining for billions of fans around the world. You read that right. Billions.

Upon diving into my coverage of Stanford soccer, I’ve grown to understand what makes this sport so special and entertaining. Don’t get me wrong, I still prefer an alley-oop over a bicycle kick, but I’ve truly grown to enjoy watching a soccer match and seeing it played at its highest level.

The biggest thing that I’ve learned is that goal scoring is the crescendo of the match. It’s not the only thing that matters. There are a lot of other things to look for and track when you are watching a soccer match beyond how many goals are scored. There are corner kicks, free kicks, shots on goal, saves, set pieces, and penalty kicks that make the sport really spring to life. There’s also incredible passing, finesse, and ball control that is simply mesmerizing. Not to mention gritty blocks by defenders.

The thrill of watching a shot ricochet off the cross bar in many ways is more exhilarating than a goal itself. Watching a goalkeeper get just enough on the ball to deflect it away has its own magic to it. A red card can change the whole momentum of a match and make a victory in fact feel like a defeat. And watching offsides negate a goal? That gives you a feeling that is hard to replicate in other sports.

Even in a 0-0 match, you can tell who is winning and who is behind. That’s something I didn’t appreciate before. Whichever team leads in time of possession, corner kicks, and shots on goal typically has the momentum on their side. And yet, at the same time, when two teams are tied, all it takes is for one play to change everything. I’ve seen teams appear to be down and out and get thoroughly outplayed only to sneak out a win thanks to one incredible shot. That’s something that makes this sport what it is.

Something else I’ve learned through my coverage of Stanford soccer is that a match is never over until it’s over. In the 2024 season, Dylan Hooper made a ridiculous shot from midfield with one second to spare to give Stanford a 3-2 win over Notre Dame in the ACC tournament. At the World Cup earlier in the week, we saw Issa Diop of Morocco find the back of the net at the 90+1 minute mark against the Netherlands. A match Morocco would win in penalty kicks. While not as common as in other sports, late goals do happen and when they do, they are glorious. There’s really no comparison.

Probably the biggest thing that covering Stanford has helped me appreciate is how soccer players and coaches think. I get the chance to get their thoughts after a match. I get to learn about why the coach made a certain substitution, what their message was at halftime, and why they feel the team won or lost the match. As for the players, I get insight into what they saw on a particular goal they scored or assist they made, or what the key was to not giving up a goal. Getting these insights has helped me appreciate the sport with a richness that I never experienced before.

While I’ve always appreciated the grandeur of the World Cup as a global spectacle, this is the first World Cup that I’ve truly enjoyed. I’m having fun applying the lessons I’ve learned from covering Stanford to the matches I’m watching, realizing there’s a whole world that I wasn’t tapping into. If you’re somebody reading this who is just getting their feet wet into watching soccer, I hope this article can inspire you to go beyond the goals that are scored. It really is a beautiful and captivating sport.

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