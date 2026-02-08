Looking back on Patriots TE Austin Hooper’s time on The Farm

Sep 6, 2014; Stanford, CA, USA; Stanford Cardinal tight end Austin Hooper (84) catches a pass against the Southern California Trojans at Stanford Stadium. USC defeated Stanford 13-10. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This Sunday, former Stanford tight end Austin Hooper will be competing in Super Bowl LX as a member of the New England Patriots against the Seattle Seahawks. The Patriots actually practiced at Stanford this week while the Seahawks were at San Jose State as the Super Bowl is being played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. Hooper has started in six games for the Patriots this season, totaling 21 receptions for 263 yards and two touchdowns. Hooper is in his 10th season in the NFL after getting drafted in the 3rd round by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2016 NFL Draft.



After not seeing the field as a true freshman, Hooper burst onto the scene as a sophomore in 2014 before having a strong junior campaign in 2015 that led to him getting drafted. In 2014, he had 40 receptions for 499 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Cardinal go 8-5 with a record of 5-4 in the Pac-12. Stanford would go on to beat Maryland 45-21 in the Foster Farms Bowl. As for 2015, Hooper had 34 receptions for 438 yards and six touchdowns, helping the Cardinal go 12-2 overall and 8-1 in the Pac-12. Stanford would finish the season ranked 3rd in the AP Top 25 poll after dominating Iowa in the Rose Bowl 45-16.

Hooper’s top game in a Cardinal uniform came in the 2015 season in which he had four receptions for 79 yards and one touchdown in a 41-31 win at USC. He really balled out in that game.

Throughout both his sophomore and junior years, Hooper brought a lot of consistency to the Cardinal offense. He was a reliable target and somebody who they could count on to get a reception in crunch time. He truly personified Stanford’s identity of Tight End U. It’ll be fun to see how he does in the Super Bowl and whether or not he’ll be able to get a championship ring.

