Looking back on the legacy of Jason Collins

February 23, 2014; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Brooklyn Nets newly signed player Jason Collins speaks to media before playing against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Former Stanford men’s basketball star and 13-year NBA veteran Jason Collins has tragically passed away after battling Stage 4 glioblastoma. Collins was the No. 18 overall pick by the Houston Rockets in the 2001 NBA Draft, getting traded to the New Jersey Nets on draft night. Collins would play with the Nets from 2001-2008 before playing for the Memphis Grizzlies (2008), Minnesota Timberwolves (2008-09), Atlanta Hawks (2009-12), Washington Wizards (2013), and then Brooklyn Nets (2014). Collins averaged 3.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 0.5 blocks per game for his NBA career. His most productive season game in the 2004-05 season with the Nets in which he averaged 6.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks per game.

Via Alex Byington: Jason Collins, first openly gay NBA player, dead at 47 after cancer battle

During his time at Stanford, Collins was a force inside along with his twin brother Jarron Collins, who was the 53rd overall pick of the Utah Jazz in the 2001 NBA Draft. They were freshmen on the 1998 Final Four team and as seniors on the 2000-01 squad, they helped guide the Cardinal to a record of 31-3 overall and 16-2 in the Pac-10 alongside Casey Jacobsen and Ryan Mendez. Collins averaged 14.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game his senior year, blossoming into one of the top big men in the nation.

In addition to making an impact on the court, Jason Collins made an even bigger impact off the court. In 2013, he became the first openly gay athlete in the NBA/NFL/MLB/NHL. His courage inspired the entire LGBTQ community and helped make it acceptable for athletes to be their authentic selves. It cannot be understated how much bravery that took.

Cal men’s basketball head coach Mark Madsen, a former teammate of Collins’ at Stanford, said on social media:

“Jason was one of the strongest and kindest people I have ever meet. He was ferocious on the court and full of love and kindness off the court. He welcomed everyone no matter your background. He was the guy who brought fun and energy to life.”

Former Stanford head coach Mike Montgomery issued the following statement in a release posted by Stanford Athletics:

“It’s a sad day for all of us associated with Stanford basketball when we lose one of the program’s greats. We all have great memories of Jason and the kind of person he was. It’s hard to separate Jarron and Jason because they thought so alike, but even though he was an identical twin, Jason was unique in his own way. The impact he had on Stanford was immense, as he could match up against anyone in the country because he was big, smart, strong and skilled, all while being a very bright and nice person. I’ll miss him dearly, and my heart goes out to the Collins family, because Sara and I know what it’s like to lose a child.”

Stanford associate head coach/general manager Eric Reveno added his own thoughts in the same press release:

“I loved coaching Jason Collins. He was incredibly talented and tough, with a great big laugh. He was also a fabulous teammate, someone who thought deeply about the world and how he could leave it a better place. And, he did that in a way that inspired people around the world. My deepest condolences to his husband, Brunson, and to his entire family. His impact and legacy will continue to shine brightly.”

Once again, the impact that Jason Collins made goes far beyond what he did on the basketball court. He was truly a trailblazer and somebody whose impact will be felt for years to come. Hopefully his friends and family can take comfort in knowing he touched so many lives.

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