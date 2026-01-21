Michigan QB Davis Warren commits to Stanford

Credit: Stanford Athletics

Stanford football has landed a commitment from Michigan senior quarterback Davis Warren. Stanford has officially announced his signing. Warren is expected to have two years of eligibility remaining and is rated a 3-star transfer by On3 | Rivals with a Transfer Portal Rating of 83.00.

Via Daniel Hager: Michigan transfer Davis Warren signs with Stanford

During his time at Michigan, Warren played in 17 games, going 139-223 for seven touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and 1288 yards for a 112.2 passing efficiency rating. Most of those numbers came from the 2024 season in which he played in nine games, going 134-209 for 1199 yards, seven touchdowns, and nine interceptions for a 114.7 passing efficiency rating. He’s not much a runner, only rushing for four yards during his college career.

At the moment, Warren looks more like a depth addition than a serious contender to start. However, you never know what guys look like until they hit spring ball/fall camp. He brings a good deal of experience and Michigan is as big-time of college football as you can get. He’s played against the best of the best and that is something that should serve him well at Stanford no matter where he ends up on the depth chart.

At a minimum, Warren certainly adds more competition to the quarterback room and that’s always a good thing. It’ll be fun to see what he brings to the room and what kind of impact he makes. If he is to make any impact on the field, it’s imperative that Stanford beefs up their offensive line, something they’re starting to do by signing Harvard offensive lineman Aidan Kilstrom.

Note: Cardinal Sports Report has you covered for all the latest news on Stanford as they begin the Tavita Pritchard era.

Join Cardinal Sports Report today for $1 and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.

Don’t miss out on this great offer!

Sign up here: https://www.on3.com/sites/cardinal-sports-report/join/

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), & Bluesky: @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), YouTube, & Bluesky: @slamdunk406

Email: [email protected]

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com