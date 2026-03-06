Preview: Stanford Baseball heads to No. 15 Wake Forest

Credit: Karen Hickey/ISI Photos

This weekend, Stanford baseball will face No. 15 Wake Forest on the road. Stanford comes in at 5-7 overall while Wake Forest comes in at 12-1. This will be the ACC opening series for both teams. Game one will be on Friday at 3:02 PM PT on ACCNX. Game two will be on Saturday at 11:02 AM PT on ACCNX. Game three will be on Saturday at 6:05 PM PT on ACCNX after originally being scheduled for Sunday.

Last time out: On Monday, Stanford fell to Nevada at home by a final score of 9-6.

Friday-Stanford SR RHP Nick Dugan (0-1, 6.14 ERA) vs. Wake Forest JR RHP Blake Morningstar (1-1, 6.43 ERA)

Saturday- Stanford JR RHP Aidan Keenan (0-2 ,4.50 ERA) vs. Wake Forest SO RHP Chris Levonas (3-0, 0.61 ERA)

Sunday-Stanford SO RHP Parker Warner (0-1, 4.63 ERA) vs. Wake Forest SO RHP Duncan Marsten (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

On Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons are off to a hot start. They lost their opening game against Houston 8-2 in Puerto Rico and have since won 12 straight games. Eight of their 12 wins have come at home, so they haven’t had to spend much time outside of Winston-Salem, but still. It’s impressive what they are doing right now. The only real caveat is they haven’t played a super tough schedule, though neither has Stanford.

The top contact hitter for the Demon Deacons is sophomore outfielder Jackson Miller, who is batting .457 for one home run and 14 RBIs to go along with a .629 slugging percentage and a .487 on base percentage. Their top power hitter is sophomore infielder Dalton Wentz, who is batting .373 for five home runs and 18 RBIs to go along with a .804 slugging percentage and a .484 on base percentage. Up and down the lineup, the Demon Deacons have a lot of great bats, but those are the two to really watch for.

As a team, the Demon Deacons are batting .297 for 17 home runs, 112 RBIs, and 122 runs while also having a .495 slugging percentage and a .453 on base percentage. Their opponents have a .211 batting average for 11 home runs, 43 RBIs, and 46 runs while also having .349 slugging percentage and a .329 on base percentage. On the mound, the Demon Deacons have a 3.22 ERA while their opponents have a 9.09 ERA.

Keys to the series: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is play clean defensively. They have a .966 fielding percentage while their opponents have a .976 fielding percentage. They have 15 errors while their opponents have 11 errors. That’s a -4 error differential. Stanford cannot expect to win this series if their sloppy fielding continues. That has been their biggest issue so far this season.

Secondly, the starting pitching needs to be strong. They bullpen has actually been ok at times this year and shown an ability to finish games out provided the starting pitchers perform well. Dugan, Keenan, and Warner all need to perform well enough to win. They don’t all need to be stellar, but if all of them at least pitch well enough to give the bullpen a chance, they could make this weekend interesting.

Finally, Stanford needs to do a better job of hitting when runners are in scoring position. They’ve left a lot of runners on base this year. Too many bases loaded situations without piling on the runs or even driving home any runs. They’ve done a decent job of getting guys on base and giving themselves a chance, but when those chances come, they have to execute.

Prediction: I’m going to pick Wake Forest to take two out of three games. I don’t see a sweep happening. I think Stanford will find a way to avoid that, but I can’t pick Stanford to win the series given their recent struggles.

