Preview: Stanford Baseball welcomes Cal State Fullerton to Sunken Diamond

This weekend, Stanford baseball will welcome Cal State Fullerton to Sunken Diamond for a four-game series. Stanford comes in at 2-2 overall while Cal State Fullerton comes in at 1-3. Game one of the series will be on Friday at 2:05 PM PT. Game two will be on Saturday at 12:05 PM PT. Game three will be on Saturday at 3:05 PM PT or 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game of the doubleheader. Game four is set for Monday at 1:05 PM PT, but it could be moved to Sunday, so we’ll just have to see what mother nature brings on the weather front. All four games will air on ACCNX.

Last time out: Stanford went 2-2 in Arizona, most recently defeating Nebraska 11-6 in Scottsdale. JJ Moran had three RBIs to lead the Cardinal.

Honoring Mark Marquess: Former Stanford baseball head coach Mark Marquess passed away on January 30th of this year. Throughout the season, Stanford will be honoring him by wearing “9” jersey patches, helmet stickers, and outfield wall decal at Sunken Diamond. Marquess had a head coaching record of 1,627-878-7. Marquess guided the Cardinal to 14 College World Series appearances and back-to-back College World Series championships in 1987 and 1988. His impact on the program has been enormous.

“Well, God, that would take too long,” Stanford head coach David Esquer said when asked to share any anecdotes about Marquess. “These kids might have to go to class at some point, but you know, God, I just, you know, it sounds cliché to say that he was like a father to me but he literally was like a father to me. We spent a lot of time together. My son’s middle name is Mark in honor of him, you know, so he’s been a big part of my life since I stepped foot on campus here and I think he’s been a big part of every decision that I’ve made since I’ve been in college whether it’s getting married, buying a house or accepting a job or moving on or professional and personal.

“You know, I just, I treasure the hour phone calls we’d have when we would both go on walks. I treasure the two or three hour dinners at the Sundance across the street that we had often and you know, he just, he was more than just a coach to me. I guess, my line that I always say, he was a great coach.

“He was a better man. He treated me like a son. I loved him like a father and I’m gonna miss the casual times that I had with him and I know I felt blessed to have him. I know not everybody got an opportunity to know him like I did or to, you know, spend time like that. But it was more than just baseball, he taught me a lot about baseball and a lot on how to treat people and how to pursue excellence.

“He helped me develop habits that I have until this day. Whether it’s being on time or just my tube of excellence and being competitive and to hate losing and to try to do anything you can to alter the outcome, to you know, to practicing really hard. You know, just things like that and I’ve had those conversations with a number of my teammates that mentioned that that their lives are marked by their time that they had here at Stanford and that they’re better, they’re better people, they’re better husbands, and better fathers because of the example that he set.”

On Cal State Fullerton: The Titans went 29-27 overall and 19-11 in the Big West last season. They had a solid season but got swept at home against Stanford in a four-game series. This season, they’re off to a bit of a rough start, losing three out of four to California Baptist at home to open the season. Junior infielder Ty Thomas and senior outfielder Britton Beeson both are batting .333 to start the season, so they’re seeing the ball well. The Titans have just one home run on the year so far, which was hit by senior outfielder Andrew Kirchner, who is batting .176.

As for their pitching staff, they have a 3.79 ERA on the season. Senior lefty Mikiah Negrete and sophomore righty Dylan Smith both have 0.00 ERAs after each going 5.0 innings in their starts. The starting pitching has been solid, but the bullpen is what has let them down.

Keys to the series: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is win the starting pitching battle. Fullerton’s starting pitching has been strong to start the season while Stanford’s has been shaky. If senior righty Nick Dugan gets the start on Friday, he’s going to have to set the tone and do a lot better than he did last week (10.80 ERA).

The second thing Stanford needs to do is play the cleaner series. Had they not committed three errors against No. 12 Oregon State, they’d likely be 3-1 right now instead of 2-2. This weekend, they need to build good habits, play good baseball, and not beat themselves.

Finally, home runs are going to be harder to come by due to the cooler weather. Stanford has to make sure they are doing good with their contact hitting and just getting on base. Once the weather starts to warm up, they can start focusing more and more on swinging for the fences.

Series prediction: Assuming mother nature allows all the games to be played, I’ll say Stanford takes three out of four games. It’s hard to get a four game sweep over any team. At the same time, I don’t see Fullerton walking out with a split. Stanford taking three out of four feels right to me. Should be a fun opening weekend at Sunken Diamond!

