Preview: Stanford Men’s Basketball heads to Blacksburg to battle Virginia Tech

On Wednesday at 4:00 PM PT on ACC Network, Stanford men’s basketball will take on the Virginia Teck Hokies on the road in Blacksburg, Virginia. Stanford comes in at 12-3 overall and 1-1 in the ACC while Virginia Tech comes in at 12-3 overall and 1-1 in the ACC.

Last time out: Stanford defeated No. 16 Louisville 80-76 on Friday, January 2nd. Stanford freshman guard Ebuka Okorie led the way for the Cardinal with 28 points, three rebounds, and three assists.

RECAP: Stanford Men’s Basketball bounces back to beat No. 16 Louisville

READ: Stanford head coach Kyle Smith looks ahead to Virginia Tech and Virginia

Injury report: Per the ACC Student-Athlete Availability Report, the following guys are out for Stanford: Tallis Toure, Kristers Skrinda, and Evan Stinson. The following guys are out for Virginia Tech: Tyler Johnson and Antonio Dorn.

On Virginia Tech: The Hokies are off to a strong start this season with their only losses coming to Saint Mary’s (neutral site), VCU (neutral site), and Wake Forest (road). They defeated No. 23 Virginia earlier this season at home in a triple overtime thriller (95-85) and also defeated South Carolina on the road in overtime 86-83, so they’ve done a nice job of winning overtime games. As a result, they deservedly received two votes in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

The Hokies are led by junior forward Amani Hansberry, who is averaging 16.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game and freshman guard Neoklis Avdalas, who is averaging 14.3 points and 5.1 assists per game. The Hokies are also set to get their third leading scorer back after missing a few weeks with a foot injury: Senior forward Tobi Lawal, who is averaging 12.8 point and 10.3 rebounds per game. Lawal was listed as probable on the injury report and is now off it entirely, indicating that he will play for the first time since late November.

As a team, the Hokies average 83.5 points per game on 46.0% shooting from the field, 35.5% shooting from 3-point range, and 70.1% shooting from the foul line. They average 37.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.4 steals, 4.0 blocks, and 10.3 turnovers per game. They also average a +0.6 rebound margin and a +3.4 turnover margin per game. Their opponents average 74.0 points per game on 42.4% shooting from the field, 28.9% shooting from 3-point range, and 73.1% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is keep up their defensive intensity. Stanford played good defense both games last week. That needs to continue against a good Hokies team. The real key there is containing Hansberry and Avdalas without forgetting about Lawal.

Secondly, Stanford needs to keep up the aggression on the glass. Virginia Tech is not a great rebounding team. But with Lawal returning they should be better. If Stanford can keep Virginia Tech off the glass and win the battle in the paint, that would be huge.

Finally, Stanford needs to let Ebuka Okorie do his thing and get him going in transition. If he gets rolling and has 20+ points, they’re going to be tough to stop.

Prediction: This is a hard one to predict. I’ll roll the dice and pick Stanford to win by one point. 80-79. I think they’ll build on the momentum they had from the win over No. 16 Louisville and come out on top.

